Isabelle PAULET

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Groupe ALLIANZ - Responsable comptabilite generale

    2010 - maintenant

  • Pixmania - Responsable comptable

    Gennevilliers 2007 - 2009

  • Shiseido - Chef comptable

    Paris 2005 - 2006

  • VIRGIN - EMI MUSIC FRANCE - Responsable comptable

    2000 - 2005

  • Ada location voitures - Chef comptable

    Le Relecq Kerhuon 1998 - 1999

  • Interleaf france - Comptable

    1994 - 1998

  • Groupe euro rscg - Comptable

    1984 - 1994

Formations

