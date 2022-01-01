Retail
Isabelle PAULET
Isabelle PAULET
PARIS
Entreprises
Groupe ALLIANZ
- Responsable comptabilite generale
2010 - maintenant
Pixmania
- Responsable comptable
Gennevilliers
2007 - 2009
Shiseido
- Chef comptable
Paris
2005 - 2006
VIRGIN - EMI MUSIC FRANCE
- Responsable comptable
2000 - 2005
Ada location voitures
- Chef comptable
Le Relecq Kerhuon
1998 - 1999
Interleaf france
- Comptable
1994 - 1998
Groupe euro rscg
- Comptable
1984 - 1994
Formations
Lycée Carcado Saisseval
Paris
1981 - 1984
BTS comptabilité gestion
Lycée Blanche De Castille
Le Chesnay
1969 - 1981
bac b
Réseau
Pascal BARBRY
Patrick KRZYZOSIAK
Xavier PERLEAUX