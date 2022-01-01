Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle PAYET
Ajouter
Isabelle PAYET
VICHY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AJILON ADECCO
maintenant
AJILON ADECCO
maintenant
Macif
- GESTIONNAIRE RH
Niort
2011 - maintenant
DIRECTION REGIONALE
GROUPE ADECCO
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION/RH
2001 - 2011
CONSEIL REGIONAL DE L'ORDRE DES EXPERTS-COMPTABLES
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION
1997 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Benoit SCHNEIDER
Caroline SCHILD
Gilles CHAUDESAIGUES
Ivan GARRETT
Jean DE COURCY
Matthias BAULAND
Morgane WAGNER (RICHARD)
Philippe COLAS