Menu

Isabelle PHOU

Charenton-le-Pont

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

I consider myself to be an open-minded and epicurean person who always seeking for new challenges.

I’m constantly interested in hearing from former colleagues, managers, or just interesting creative folk, so feel free to contact me if you’d like to connect. Mail : isabelle.phou@gmail.com // Twitter @IsabellePhou

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Microsoft Outlook
Adobe Dreamweaver
Gmail
Microsoft Office
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illusttator
Prezi
HTML
Stratégie digitale
CSS
Mailchimp

Entreprises

  • Essilor - Trade Marketing Asie Pacifique

    Charenton-le-Pont 2017 - maintenant - Animation et dynamisation du réseau ( Distributeurs et filiales Essilor )
    - Elaboration des supports marketing ventes (catalogues, formation de vente, brochures, contenu web)
    - Gestion et suivi des promotions, analyse des ventes, études et analyses de marchés
    - Evenementiel: support dans l'organisation d'évènements internes et externes
    - Coordination avec le Marketing Instruments et HQ (France et Singapour)

  • Essilor - Chargée de Marketing et Communication

    Charenton-le-Pont 2016 - 2017 Marketing/Communication :
    - élaboration et mise en oeuvre opérationnelle d'outils de communications des produits de la division Instruments (rédaction de brief, suivi de création en relation avec l'agence)
    - suivi du déploiement des kits de communication dans les filiales
    - création de contenus et de supports de formation
    - rédaction et adaptation des documents en anglais

    Digital :
    - actualisation et animation du site internet Essilor Instruments
    - optimisation du référencement du site internet Essilor Instruments

  • Hodie Consulting - Assistante Marketing et Commerciale

    2015 - 2016 Eyes2market assure la représentation commerciale de groupes hôteliers de luxe ainsi que d'hôtels indépendants, diversement répartis géographiquement et couvrant tous les aspects marketing, commerciaux et relations publiques au travers des agences de voyage, des tour-opérateurs, des offices de tourisme et des compagnies aériennes.

    Marketing/Communication/Commercial :
    - Réalisation et envoi de campagnes e-mailing
    - Suivi d'audience
    - Analyses de marché
    - Suivi de dossiers clients, gestion d'événements et de suivi commerciaux sur les segments Business Travel et Loisirs

    Community Management :
    - Animation des réseaux sociaux
    - Création de contenu et mise à jour du blog entreprise

  • Metro Cash and Carry - Chargée de Marketing et Communication

    Nanterre 2014 - 2015 Marketing/Communication :
    - organisation d’évènements ciblées sur l'espace de vente (site Metro.fr)
    - fidélisation et suivi d'un portefeuille clients (prospection téléphonique et terrain, prise de rendez-vous)
    - suivi et contrôle de la variation du fichier clients (création, cessation d’activité, analyse de la zone de chalandise)
    - élaboration de documents par publipostage et emailing
    - chef de projet d'un journal interne (création, diffusion mensuelle à 300 collaborateurs)

    Management :
    - recrutement de stagiaires (environ 20 par mois)
    - encadrement, formation, suivi, évaluation et gestion du planning hebdomadaire de l’équipe prospection (15-20 personnes)

  • Essilor - Assistante de gestion polyvalente

    Charenton-le-Pont 2012 - 2014 Gestion relation clients :
    - optimisation des processus internes
    - gestion de la relation service consommateur

    Tableau de bord et compte rendu :
    - création et mise à jour de tableaux de bord
    - suivi quantitatif et qualitatif des conseillers commerciaux
    - création d'un journal interne mensuel lié à l'activité

    Tâches administratives :
    - gestion des réclamations d'avoirs
    - saisie des commandes Grands Comptes (Générale d'Optique, 3M, Grand Optical)
    - traitement du courrier et des emails

  • McDonald's Corporation - Équipière polyvalente en restauration

    guyancourt 2012 - 2012 Accueil de la clientèle en caisse et en salle, prise de commandes

Formations

  • Millenium City Academy (London)

    London 2015 - 2016 Semestre d'études à Londres - Echanges internationaux

    Study program :
    - E-business
    - Negotiation Techniques
    - Entrepreneurship
    - Strategic Marketing
    - Corporate Communication
    - Marketing B to B
    - Project management
    - Sales Promotion

  • Pôle Paris Alternance - PPA - Groupe PGSM

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Master Marketing et Communication

    Ce master a pour objectif de développer des compétences managériales et stratégiques au travers des modules de management, de stratégie d’entreprises, de gestion, de finance et de marketing stratégique.

    Programme d'étude :
    - Marketing Digital (marketing mobile, community management et social media, e-reputation, stratégie de communication web, E-CRM)
    - Stratégie Marketing (global marketing strat

  • Ecole De Commerce Pôle Paris Alternance (PPA) Du Groupe GES

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Bachelor Marketing et Communication

    Ce Bachelor Marketing regroupe un programme d'étude varié permettant d'être confronté à des projets d'envergure tels que la réalisation d’une étude de marché pour un client réel, la création et animation d’un blog d’actualités ou encore la participation à un jeu d’entreprise.

    Programme d'étude :
    - Étude Marketing (audit marketing et planification, études de marchés et panels, comportement du con

  • Université Paris Nord XIII

    Bobigny 2012 - 2014 DUT Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations

    Le DUT GEA permet d'acquérir une vaste culture sur les méthodes de gestion d’une organisation privée. On y étudie, par exemple, l’environnement juridique des entreprises et le pilotage des activités.

  • Lycée Eugene Delacroix

    Drancy 2010 - 2012 Baccalauréat Economique et Social

Réseau