Isabelle PLOUCHART-ANGOT
Isabelle PLOUCHART-ANGOT
Colombes
En résumé
Entreprises
Oberthur Card Systems
- Corporate IC Purchasing Manager
Colombes
1999 - 2007
Unisys
- Purchasing Manager
Blue Bell, PA
1994 - 1998
GTE France
- Purchasing Manager
1991 - 1994
GTE France
- Customer Service Executive
1987 - 1990
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2005 - 2007
Risques et vulnérabilités sociales
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Paris
1995 - 1996
Purchasing Management
Senior studies
Groupe ESC ROUEN IFI
Mont Saint Aignan
1984 - 1986
Maîtrise de Commerce International
mention Bien
Université Le Havre
Le Havre
1982 - 1984
deug AES mention Affaires Internationales
Student exchange with Fachhochschule (Köln)
Réseau
Jean-François SAMSON
Magali FIOUX
Roselyne FOUJU-SALLES
Sébastien NÉROT
Stéphane JAYET
Yannick SIERRA