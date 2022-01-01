Menu

Matthieu MAUGER

CAEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • SII - prestation pour France Telecom R&D - Ingénieur étude & développement

    2008 - 2008 Mise au point d’une application embarquée sur mobile pour crypter les données et les emails à partir des certificats séquestrés dans la carte SIM.

    ENVIRONNEMENT : Javacard, PKSC11, X509, OpenSC, OpenSSL, Windows Mobile, Micrsoft CSP, Visual C# 2008, Visual C++ .Net,

  • ELITT - R&D Engineer

    COLOMBELLES 2008 - maintenant www.elitt.com

  • Oberthur Card Systems - Ingénieur étude & développement

    Colombes 2000 - 2008 Software leader, small & medium size factories (2005-2008)
    Handles the software integration of 3 industrial machines dedicated to encode banking cards. Manages the
    technical relationship with suppliers. Supports the partner factories, sometime on site. 7 factories already
    equipped in Asia, Europe & Russia

    Software leader, Industrial tool to encode contactless chips (2004-2008)
    Designs & develops both embedded and PC components. Defines test plan. Supports factories in France &
    USA. More than 1 million RFID cards produced

    Software consultant for the corporate equipment department (2003)
    Drove the software assessment of 3 industrial machines. Wrote specifications and test plan
    Supported a customer in developing its own industrial application

    Development engineer, Industrial smartcard personalisation system (2000-2003)
    Analysed customer needs. Designed and developed software evolutions. Organised training sessions.
    Managed versioning. Handled test campaigns to guarantee robustness and performances. Supported customers.
    Several millions of cards produced with this system

    Background : UML, C++, embedded C, Java, .NET, XML, XSL, MFC, multithreading, smartcard reader, Objecteering,
    Jbuilder, CVS, Python, strong quality policy, top reliability requested (round-the-clock use, all over the world).

  • EURIWARE - Développeur

    Guyancourt 1999 - 1999 Participation à la recette du système d'aide à la décision des pompiers de l’agglomération Lyonnaise
    Analyse et correction des dysfonctionnements

    ENVIRONNEMENT : : Visual Basic, Visual C++, Oracle, Access, ISO 9001

  • SNCF - Projet de fin d'études

    1999 - 2000 Automatisation de 2 processus métier sur un moteur de Workflow, Direction des Systèmes d'informations et des télécommunications, Encadrement d’un stagiaire

    ENVIRONNEMENT : SQL Server, Isoflow, Visual Basic, Outlook, Exchange, Visual C++, Power AMC, ISO9001, Cycle en V

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1997 - 2000 informatique

  • Lycee Henri Cornat (Valognes

    Valognes (50) 1992 - 1995 Bac S

    mention bien

Réseau

