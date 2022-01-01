Matthieu MAUGER

SII - prestation pour France Telecom R&D
- Ingénieur étude & développement
2008 - 2008Mise au point d’une application embarquée sur mobile pour crypter les données et les emails à partir des certificats séquestrés dans la carte SIM.
ENVIRONNEMENT : Javacard, PKSC11, X509, OpenSC, OpenSSL, Windows Mobile, Micrsoft CSP, Visual C# 2008, Visual C++ .Net,
ELITT
- R&D Engineer
COLOMBELLES2008 - maintenantwww.elitt.com
Oberthur Card Systems
- Ingénieur étude & développement
Colombes2000 - 2008Software leader, small & medium size factories (2005-2008)
Handles the software integration of 3 industrial machines dedicated to encode banking cards. Manages the
technical relationship with suppliers. Supports the partner factories, sometime on site. 7 factories already
equipped in Asia, Europe & Russia
Software leader, Industrial tool to encode contactless chips (2004-2008)
Designs & develops both embedded and PC components. Defines test plan. Supports factories in France &
USA. More than 1 million RFID cards produced
Software consultant for the corporate equipment department (2003)
Drove the software assessment of 3 industrial machines. Wrote specifications and test plan
Supported a customer in developing its own industrial application
Development engineer, Industrial smartcard personalisation system (2000-2003)
Analysed customer needs. Designed and developed software evolutions. Organised training sessions.
Managed versioning. Handled test campaigns to guarantee robustness and performances. Supported customers.
Several millions of cards produced with this system
Background : UML, C++, embedded C, Java, .NET, XML, XSL, MFC, multithreading, smartcard reader, Objecteering,
Jbuilder, CVS, Python, strong quality policy, top reliability requested (round-the-clock use, all over the world).
EURIWARE
- Développeur
Guyancourt1999 - 1999Participation à la recette du système d'aide à la décision des pompiers de l’agglomération Lyonnaise
Analyse et correction des dysfonctionnements