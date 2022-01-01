Isabelle PODETTI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
Géographie : LYON
Passionnée, Créative, Originale, Patiente, Rigoureuse, Persévérante
Spécialisation en Organisation Administrative, Méthode
Très bonne Maîtrise Informatique - Bureautique – Gestion - Macro commandes
LES EXPÉRIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES IMPORTANTES :
RANDOM : Devenir l'adjointe d'un directeur de filiale, puis d'un directeur régional
SALADE MINUTE : CDD de remplacement, qui a duré logtemps...
Refonte du service adminsitratif, sans licenciement
Formation du personnel existant pour répondre aux besoins d'un groupe coté
Adaptation des procédures
Encadrement avec échelons intermédiaires
OBJECTIF
Seconder efficacement un DAF ou DG
Assurer la fiabilité et la pertinence de l'information financière
Retrouver un emploi stable à LYON
Mes compétences :
Organisation du travail
Informatique
Gestion
Administratif
Fiscalité
Comptable
Responsable
Consolidations
Taxation
Tax Returns
US GAAP
International Financial Reporting
International Accounting Standards
Forecasting
Microsoft Excel
Audit
Sage Accounting Software
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Lotus Notes/Domino
JDEdwards Suite
Business Objects
Year-end
Team Management
RELATED SKILLS
Payroll
Ledgers
Internal Audit
Income Tax
Gap Analysis
French Law
Forte
Financial Report Writing
Financial Analysis
Balance Sheet