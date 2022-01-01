Menu

Isabelle PODETTI

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

Géographie : LYON
E-MAIL : isabelle.podetti@free.fr
Passionnée, Créative, Originale, Patiente, Rigoureuse, Persévérante
Spécialisation en Organisation Administrative, Méthode
Très bonne Maîtrise Informatique - Bureautique – Gestion - Macro commandes

LES EXPÉRIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES IMPORTANTES :
RANDOM : Devenir l'adjointe d'un directeur de filiale, puis d'un directeur régional
SALADE MINUTE : CDD de remplacement, qui a duré logtemps...
Refonte du service adminsitratif, sans licenciement
Formation du personnel existant pour répondre aux besoins d'un groupe coté
Adaptation des procédures
Encadrement avec échelons intermédiaires

OBJECTIF
Seconder efficacement un DAF ou DG
Assurer la fiabilité et la pertinence de l'information financière
Retrouver un emploi stable à LYON

Mes compétences :
Organisation du travail
Informatique
Gestion
Administratif
Fiscalité
Comptable
Responsable
Consolidations
Taxation
Tax Returns
US GAAP
International Financial Reporting
International Accounting Standards
Forecasting
Microsoft Excel
Audit
Sage Accounting Software
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Lotus Notes/Domino
JDEdwards Suite
Business Objects
Year-end
Team Management
RELATED SKILLS
Payroll
Ledgers
Internal Audit
Income Tax
Gap Analysis
French Law
Forte
Financial Report Writing
Financial Analysis
Balance Sheet

Entreprises

  • NPM - Responsable comptable marchés publics

    2019 - maintenant

  • Audionova - Adjointe au responsable comptable

    Lyon 2008 - 2018 , AUDIONOVA - Commerce paramédical
    15 ME - Effectif 120
    Comptabilité générale et analytique, Audit des magasins, Reporting, Fiscalité, Liasse fiscale, Consolidation, Budget, IFRS, ERP JDE sous ORACLE, Anglais quotidien.
    , AUDIONOVA - Retail business hearing aids
    Sales 15 ME - Emp. 120
    General and cost accounting, Shop auditor, Reporting, Tax control, Tax returns, Consolidation, Forecast, IFRS, ERP JDE / ORACLE, Daily English

  • MISSIONS INTERIM - Responsable comptable

    Béziers 2006 - 2007 plusieurs missions d'intérim

    MIKROPUL CDD de remplacement
    responsable comptable

    OTIO CDD
    Entreprise en redressement judiciaire
    responsable comptable
    Mission de mise à niveau de la comptabilité / fiscalité

    VINCI CDD de remplacement
    responsable comptable

  • FORCLUM RA - Responsable Administratif et comptable

    2004 - 2006 Comptabilité générale et analytique
    Reporting (48 heures)
    Fiscalité
    Liasse fiscale
    Consolidation
    Budget initial et révisés
    IFRS
    Encadrement des équipes Comptable, Trésorerie, Paies, Achats.

  • CALSUN HOLDING - Responsable Administratif et comptable

    2002 - 2003 Commerce Alimentaire
    Harmonisation des comptabilités
    Fiscalité
    Liasse fiscale
    Paies
    Déclarations sociales
    Consolidation
    Intégration fiscale
    Encadrement.

  • SALADE MINUTE - Responsable Juridique et comptable

    1997 - 2001 Groupe BONDUELLE

    Adjointe du DAF
    Comptabilité générale et analytique
    Fiscalité
    Liasse fiscale
    Consolidation
    Juridique
    Budget
    Relations externes
    Encadrement des équipes Comptable, Paies, Trésorerie, Services généraux, Informatique de gestion
    Mise en place d’un ERP JDE One World

  • ARC - Contrôleur Financier - Financial controler

    Orsay 1993 - 1996 Société juridiquement française, constituée d'associés Européens
    Mission où je pratiquais l'anglais parlé et écrit au quotidien.

    Comptabilité française et aux normes US GAAP + IAS
    Reporting
    Fiscalité
    Liasse fiscale
    Trésorerie
    Budget
    Relations externes
    Encadrement

  • RANDOM - Contrôleur de Gestion régional

    1988 - 1992 Comptabilité multi sites Rhone Alpes et PACA
    Reporting
    Fiscalité
    Liasses fiscales
    Paies
    Déclarations sociales
    Consolidation
    Trésorerie
    Budget
    Contrôle des stocks
    Relations externes
    Encadrement d'équipes administratives

  • SOFINAREX - Collaboratrice confirmée

    1980 - 1988 Portefeuille de clients PME PMI
    Missions de commissariat aux comptes

Formations