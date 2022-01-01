Géographie : LYON

E-MAIL : isabelle.podetti@free.fr

Passionnée, Créative, Originale, Patiente, Rigoureuse, Persévérante

Spécialisation en Organisation Administrative, Méthode

Très bonne Maîtrise Informatique - Bureautique – Gestion - Macro commandes



LES EXPÉRIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES IMPORTANTES :

RANDOM : Devenir l'adjointe d'un directeur de filiale, puis d'un directeur régional

SALADE MINUTE : CDD de remplacement, qui a duré logtemps...

Refonte du service adminsitratif, sans licenciement

Formation du personnel existant pour répondre aux besoins d'un groupe coté

Adaptation des procédures

Encadrement avec échelons intermédiaires



OBJECTIF

Seconder efficacement un DAF ou DG

Assurer la fiabilité et la pertinence de l'information financière

Retrouver un emploi stable à LYON



Mes compétences :

Organisation du travail

Informatique

Gestion

Administratif

Fiscalité

Comptable

Responsable

Consolidations

Taxation

Tax Returns

US GAAP

International Financial Reporting

International Accounting Standards

Forecasting

Microsoft Excel

Audit

Sage Accounting Software

Oracle

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Office

Lotus Notes/Domino

JDEdwards Suite

Business Objects

Year-end

Team Management

RELATED SKILLS

Payroll

Ledgers

Internal Audit

Income Tax

Gap Analysis

French Law

Forte

Financial Report Writing

Financial Analysis

Balance Sheet