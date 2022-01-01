Isabelle POUJOL

"00rchestra 7" is a live show comprised of eighteen musical pieces celebrating composers such as John Barry and David Arnold as well as performers Shirley Bassey and Adele, to name a few.



The visual performance, choreographed by Celia Gullino, is inspired by the genius of Maurice Binder. Five dancers worthy of accompanying the famous secret agent will allure you into an explosive universe enhance...d by lights and special effects.



"00rchestra 7" includes the most famous musical themes from Goldfinger to Skyfall. Thanks to the interpretation and sharp work of its musicians, the show stays true to the musical writing of the masters who created them.







"00rchestra 7' rend hommage aux compositeurs anglais John Barry, David Arnold et de nombreux autres, ainsi qu'à leurs interprètes de Shirley Bassey jusqu'à Adele. Un live show composé de dix huit tableaux, reprenant les thèmes musicaux les plus connus de Goldfinger jusqu'à Skyfall.



Un visuel s'appuyant sur le génie de Maurice Binder et chorégraphié par Celia Gullino, mettant en scène 5 danseuses digne du célèbre agent secret, dans un univers explosif composé de lumières et effets spéciaux.



"00rchestra 7" reste le plus fidèle à l'écriture musicale de ces maîtres, grâce à l'interprétation et au travail minutieux de ses musiciens.