Menu

Isabelle PROHET

RIOM

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Riom

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • En recherche active d'emploi - Assistante commerciale, conseillère en formation

    2013 - maintenant

  • FORMADI - Conseillère en formation

    2012 - 2013

  • Bijouterie Lamy, Les Mégalithes - Responsable gestion administrative et commerciale

    1998 - 2008 choix des collections, relation fournisseurs, responsable de la surface de vente, ect...

Formations

Réseau