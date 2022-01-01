Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle QUÉMENER (GARABIGE)
Ajouter
Isabelle QUÉMENER (GARABIGE)
BETTON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Betton
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Si2M (groupe Malakoff Mederic)
- Chef de projet
2009 - 2015
ING Direct
- Team Leader
Paris
2001 - 2009
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine
Paris
1998 - 2000
Maîtrise GMI
Réseau
Bruno QUEMENER
Guillaume RAYEUR
Laura JULIARD
Laurent DESTAILLEUR
Patrick PIMENTA
Vincent TAILLEUR