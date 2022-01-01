Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle QUEREZ
Ajouter
Isabelle QUEREZ
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Centre Hospitalier Saint Joseph Saint Luc
- Directrice des Projets
2017 - maintenant
Formations
Master 2 Droit Des Contrats Publics Et Privés (Nancy)
Nancy
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Arnaud BORDES
Association Des Juristes Spécialisés En Contrats Publics FACULTÉ DE DROIT D'EPINAL - UNIVERSITÉ NANCY 2
Bruno QUEREZ
Carole LECLÈRE
Fabien AVON
Jean-Claude SAUZEAT
Michel RENARD*
Mickael JAN
Pierre MARKHOFF