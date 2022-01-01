Retail
Isabelle RAFFEGEAU
Isabelle RAFFEGEAU
Vertou
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Créativité
Réactivité
Entreprises
Maisons du monde
- Styliste
Vertou
2010 - 2015
Styliste / designer meuble décoration et textile adulte et enfant
GSA sucre d'orge
- Styliste
2001 - 2010
Styliste fille/garçon /puériculture
alphabet duguy créations
- Stylite
1999 - 2001
styliste fille /garçon
candide plastitemple
- Styliste
1993 - 1998
Styliste jouet puériculture
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agathe MAINFRAY
Céline GOUJON
Charlotte SINEAU
Delphine CELLIER
Halima KOKAINA
Hélène PIMBERT
Laetitia MULSANT
Landes BERYL
Ophélie DELANGLE
Pascal COUGOUREUX