Menu

Isabelle RAMIERE

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence

En résumé

Bonjour,
Après un diplôme d'Ingénieur en Mathématiques Appliquées de l'INSA de Rouen, j'ai fait une thèse en Mathématiques Appliquées.
Cette thèse a débuté en Octobre 2003 et a été soutenue en septembre 2006. Elle a été financée par le CEA Cadarache et s'est déroulée en partenariat entre le CEA Cadarache et le LATP (Laboratoire d'Analyse, Topologies et Probabilités de Marseille).
Ce doctorat m'a permis d'approfondir mes connaissances en Analyse Numérique (résolution d'EDP avec maillages structurés, solveur rapide, méthode d'éléments finis, volumes finis) ainsi qu'en Informatique (développement des codes éléments finis et volumes finis). De plus les méthodes numériques mises en oeuvre au cours de cette thèse ont été validées sur des applications industrielles.

L'expérience acquise dans le milieu universitaire et industriel m'a donné l'envie de travailler en Recherche et Développement afin de pouvoir mettre en application mes recherches.

Après avoir été Ingénieur de Recherche (IR2) CNRS en Calcul SCientifique au Laboratoire de Modélisation et Imagerie en Géosciences de Pau (64), j'ai été embauchée au CEA en tant qu'Ingénieur-Chercheur en Mathématiques Appliquées. Actuellement je m'occupe de mettre au point de nouvelles méthodes numériques pour une plateforme logicielle multi-physique.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Ingénieur
Ingénieur R&D
Mathématiques
Mathématiques appliquées
Methodes
Méthodes numériques

Entreprises

  • CEA Cadarache (13) - Ingénieur-Chercheur

    2009 - maintenant Mise en place de méthodes numériques dans le cadre d'une plate-forme logicielle multi-physique modélisant le comportement du combustible nucléaire. On s'intéresse à des algorithmes de couplage, à des algorithmes de raffinement local multi-niveaux, à des méthodes multi-échelles...

  • CEA Marcoule (30) - Ingénieur-Chercheur

    2007 - 2009 Modélisation de procédés d'extraction liquide-liquide utilisés dans le retraitement des déchets nucléaires.

  • Laboratoire MIPG (Pau) - UMR CNRS 5212 - Ingénieur de Recherche CNRS en Calcul Scientifique

    2006 - 2007 Application et extension des méthodes de domaine fictif développées dans ma thèse pour résoudre l'équation des ondes.
    Applications à la géophysique (cas tests de tremblements de terre).

  • CEA Cadarache / LATP Marseille - Doctorante en Mathématiques Appliquées

    2003 - 2006 J'ai soutenu le 26 septembre 2006 ma thèse en Mathématiques Appliquées (Mention Très Honorable) intitulée "Méthodes de domaine fictifs pour des problèmes elliptiques avec conditions aux limites générales en vue de la simulation numérique d'écoulements diphasiques". Cette thèse s'est déroulée en partenariat entre le CEA de Cadarache et le laboratoire LATP (Laboratoire d'Analyse, Topologie et Probabilités)(UMR 6632 CNRS) de Marseille.

    Mots-clefs : Analyse Numérique, Modélisation, Mécanique des fluides, Domaines fictifs, conditions aux limites immergées, Eléments finis, Volumes finis.

    Publications :
    REVUE INTERNATIONALE :
    # "Convergence analysis of the Q1-finite element method for elliptic problems with non-boundary fitted meshes",
    Isabelle Ramière
    International Journal for Numerical Methods in Engineering, vol. 75 (9), pp. 1007-1052, 2008, doi: 10.1002/nme.2278


    # "A general fictitious domain method with immersed jumps and multilevel nested structured meshes",
    Isabelle Ramière, Philippe Angot, Michel Belliard
    Journal of Computational Physics, vol. 225 (2), pp. 1347-1387, 2007, doi:10.1016/j.jcp.2007.01.026


    # "A fictitious domain approach with spread interface for elliptic problems with general boundary conditions",
    Isabelle Ramière, Philippe Angot, Michel Belliard
    Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, vol. 196 (4-6), pp. 766-781, 2007, doi:10.1016/j.cma.2006.05.012



    ACTES DE CONFERENCES (avec comité de lecture):

    # "Fictitious domain simulations for the two-phase flow energy balance of the Clotaire Steam Generator mock-up" (Proceeding), [cliquez pour télécharger]
    Michel Belliard et Isabelle Ramière.
    NURETH12 (12th International Topical Metting on Nuclear Thermal-Hydraulics).
    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., 30 septembre - 4 octobre 2007.


    # "On the simulation of Nuclear Power Plant components using a fictitious domain approach" (Proceeding), [cliquez pour télécharger]
    Isabelle Ramière, Michel Belliard, Philippe Angot.
    NURETH11 (11th International Topical Metting on Nuclear Thermal-Hydraulics) - Paper 193.
    Avignon, France, 2-6 Octobre 2005.


    # "A general fictitious domain method with non-conforming structured meshes" (Proceeding), [ISTE]
    Philippe Angot, Hugo Lomenède, Isabelle Ramière.
    Finite Volume for Complex Applications IV, Problems & Perspectives, Ed. F. Benkhaldoun, D. Ouazar, S. Raghay - Hermes Science (2005), pp. 261-272.
    4ème Symposium International des Volumes Finis (FVCA4). Marrakech, Maroc, 4-7 Juillet 2005.


    # "Fictitious domain methods to solve convection-diffusion problems with general boundary conditions" (Proceeding), [AIAA]
    Isabelle Ramière, Philippe Angot, Michel Belliard.
    AIAA 2005-4709. 17th Computational Fluid Dynamics Conference - AIAA.
    Toronto, Canada, 6-9 Juin 2005.


    Conférences françaises :
    # "Résolution d'un problème de diffusion à l'aide d'une méthode de domaine fictif" (Poster), [cliquez pour télécharger]
    Isabelle Ramière, Michel Belliard, Philippe Angot.
    CANUM 2004 (Congrès National d'Analyse Numérique)- Obernai, France, 31 Mai-4 Juin 2004.


    # "On the simulation of Nuclear Power Plant components using a fictitious domain approach" (Poster), [cliquez pour télécharger]
    Isabelle Ramière, Michel Belliard, Philippe Angot.
    Séminaire de la mécanique des fluides - Paris, France, 24 et 25 Janvier 2005.

  • EURODIF-PRODUCTION - Stage Ingénieur

    2002 - 2002 Stage Ingénieur de 5 mois à Eurodif-Production (site nucléaire du Tricastin) à Pierrelatte (26) consistant à la réalisation d un outil d aide au diagnostic des anomalies aérodynamiques.

  • INSA Rouen / LMI (Laboratoire de Mathématiques de l'INSA) - Stage de DEA

    2002 - 2003 Projet de fin d Etudes - Mémoire de DEA : « Surface Approximation : a survey, and application from rapidly varying bathymetric data ».

  • CEA Marcoule (30) - Stage de Technicien Supérieur

    2002 - 2002 Stage de Technicien supérieur au CEA (Commissariat à l énergie atomique) de Valrhô (Site de Marcoule - 30) ayant pour but d'ajouter au code de calcul Parex des fonctionnalités permettant de simuler des réacteurs fermés (béchers) mono ou bi-phasiques.

  • INSA Rouen - Projets d'école d'Ingénieur

    Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray 2000 - 2002 2001/2002 : 2 projets de 4 mois. Projet d éléments finis et projet en traitement d image.
    2000/2001 : Projets d une durée 3 semaines dans divers domaines : analyse numérique, probabilités, traitement du signal, langage C, programmation structurée, Java, Fortran.

Formations

Réseau