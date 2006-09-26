Isabelle RAMIERE

CEA Cadarache / LATP Marseille
- Doctorante en Mathématiques Appliquées
2003 - 2006
J'ai soutenu le 26 septembre 2006 ma thèse en Mathématiques Appliquées (Mention Très Honorable) intitulée "Méthodes de domaine fictifs pour des problèmes elliptiques avec conditions aux limites générales en vue de la simulation numérique d'écoulements diphasiques". Cette thèse s'est déroulée en partenariat entre le CEA de Cadarache et le laboratoire LATP (Laboratoire d'Analyse, Topologie et Probabilités)(UMR 6632 CNRS) de Marseille.
Mots-clefs : Analyse Numérique, Modélisation, Mécanique des fluides, Domaines fictifs, conditions aux limites immergées, Eléments finis, Volumes finis.
Publications :
REVUE INTERNATIONALE :
# "Convergence analysis of the Q1-finite element method for elliptic problems with non-boundary fitted meshes",
Isabelle Ramière
International Journal for Numerical Methods in Engineering, vol. 75 (9), pp. 1007-1052, 2008, doi: 10.1002/nme.2278
# "A general fictitious domain method with immersed jumps and multilevel nested structured meshes",
Isabelle Ramière, Philippe Angot, Michel Belliard
Journal of Computational Physics, vol. 225 (2), pp. 1347-1387, 2007, doi:10.1016/j.jcp.2007.01.026
# "A fictitious domain approach with spread interface for elliptic problems with general boundary conditions",
Isabelle Ramière, Philippe Angot, Michel Belliard
Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, vol. 196 (4-6), pp. 766-781, 2007, doi:10.1016/j.cma.2006.05.012
ACTES DE CONFERENCES (avec comité de lecture):
# "Fictitious domain simulations for the two-phase flow energy balance of the Clotaire Steam Generator mock-up" (Proceeding), [cliquez pour télécharger]
Michel Belliard et Isabelle Ramière.
NURETH12 (12th International Topical Metting on Nuclear Thermal-Hydraulics).
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., 30 septembre - 4 octobre 2007.
# "On the simulation of Nuclear Power Plant components using a fictitious domain approach" (Proceeding), [cliquez pour télécharger]
Isabelle Ramière, Michel Belliard, Philippe Angot.
NURETH11 (11th International Topical Metting on Nuclear Thermal-Hydraulics) - Paper 193.
Avignon, France, 2-6 Octobre 2005.
# "A general fictitious domain method with non-conforming structured meshes" (Proceeding), [ISTE]
Philippe Angot, Hugo Lomenède, Isabelle Ramière.
Finite Volume for Complex Applications IV, Problems & Perspectives, Ed. F. Benkhaldoun, D. Ouazar, S. Raghay - Hermes Science (2005), pp. 261-272.
4ème Symposium International des Volumes Finis (FVCA4). Marrakech, Maroc, 4-7 Juillet 2005.
# "Fictitious domain methods to solve convection-diffusion problems with general boundary conditions" (Proceeding), [AIAA]
Isabelle Ramière, Philippe Angot, Michel Belliard.
AIAA 2005-4709. 17th Computational Fluid Dynamics Conference - AIAA.
Toronto, Canada, 6-9 Juin 2005.
Conférences françaises :
# "Résolution d'un problème de diffusion à l'aide d'une méthode de domaine fictif" (Poster), [cliquez pour télécharger]
Isabelle Ramière, Michel Belliard, Philippe Angot.
CANUM 2004 (Congrès National d'Analyse Numérique)- Obernai, France, 31 Mai-4 Juin 2004.
# "On the simulation of Nuclear Power Plant components using a fictitious domain approach" (Poster), [cliquez pour télécharger]
Isabelle Ramière, Michel Belliard, Philippe Angot.
Séminaire de la mécanique des fluides - Paris, France, 24 et 25 Janvier 2005.