Isabelle RAMIERE

Bonjour,

Après un diplôme d'Ingénieur en Mathématiques Appliquées de l'INSA de Rouen, j'ai fait une thèse en Mathématiques Appliquées.

Cette thèse a débuté en Octobre 2003 et a été soutenue en septembre 2006. Elle a été financée par le CEA Cadarache et s'est déroulée en partenariat entre le CEA Cadarache et le LATP (Laboratoire d'Analyse, Topologies et Probabilités de Marseille).

Ce doctorat m'a permis d'approfondir mes connaissances en Analyse Numérique (résolution d'EDP avec maillages structurés, solveur rapide, méthode d'éléments finis, volumes finis) ainsi qu'en Informatique (développement des codes éléments finis et volumes finis). De plus les méthodes numériques mises en oeuvre au cours de cette thèse ont été validées sur des applications industrielles.



L'expérience acquise dans le milieu universitaire et industriel m'a donné l'envie de travailler en Recherche et Développement afin de pouvoir mettre en application mes recherches.



Après avoir été Ingénieur de Recherche (IR2) CNRS en Calcul SCientifique au Laboratoire de Modélisation et Imagerie en Géosciences de Pau (64), j'ai été embauchée au CEA en tant qu'Ingénieur-Chercheur en Mathématiques Appliquées. Actuellement je m'occupe de mettre au point de nouvelles méthodes numériques pour une plateforme logicielle multi-physique.



