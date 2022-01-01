Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle RATEAU
Ajouter
Isabelle RATEAU
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CCI FORMATION
- Responsable de formations
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bettina KREMER
Céline VERCAMPT
Charline BRULARD
Christian MARTINEZ
Christian MOINE
Fernand BRANDAO
Guylhaine LE DEIT
Mathieu BERGER
Sophie WUILLOT