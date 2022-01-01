Retail
Isabelle RICHARD
Isabelle RICHARD
PRESSBAUM
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Luxury
Prestige
Real Estate
Entreprises
Ma Maison GmbH
- Managing Director
2008 - maintenant
Triangle Partners SAS FRANCE and Reve and Creation Ltd. Hong Kong, Guangzhou, CHINA
- Marketing and Sales Director
1997 - 2006
Sales and Marketing Director in the FMCG sector
Implementation of sales and marketing plan relative to activity focused on the commercialization and market study of industrial design concepts within the FMCG sector.
TPS (France) focused on design concept creation and marketing of the Isabelle Paris ™ trademark while R&C (China) provided design engineering and client sourcing.
Subsequently expanded activities to include product sourcing for large European consumer goods clients
PHILIPS, SEB Group, LECLERC, AUCHAN, CARREFOUR.
Workforce of 18 employees included designers, engineers, as well as sales and marketing personnel.
Implemented a centralized information management system between the two locations in order to optimize business and marketing processes.
Babyliss
- Sales Director
1993 - 1996
Launched introduction of REVLON brand in hair-care appliances segment in France; primary customers included French distributors BHV, PRINTEMPS, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, CARREFOUR, AUCHAN.
Defined the range and features of REVLON hair-care appliances product line to be marketed in France. Input provided to major Chinese factory suppliers to adapt product range to the market.
Managed the brand positioning of REVLON hair-care appliances so as to ensure the avoidance of product competition with BABYLISS’s already successfully established own brand.
Groupe SEB
- Marketing Assistant
Vernon
1989 - 1993
Assisted the Marketing director on product positioning and distribution strategy for the newly acquired ROWENTA brand.
ROWENTA’s brand repositioning in Europe focused on floor care and breakfast electrical appliance segments. Emphasis was given to brand market repositioning, design identity and price/features ratio.
Implemented distribution strategy considering input from distributors - BHV, PRINTEMPS, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, CARREFOUR, AUCHAN; in order to optimize brand positioning vis à vis competing products.
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
1996 - 1997
Challenge + Business programm for Start-up
ESDE
Paris
1986 - 1989
Specialised in Marketing.
Réseau
Alexia RICHARD-CHABOD
Christian GUILLERMO
De Lumley-Woodyear MARIE-ISABELLE
Isabelle LAGRESLE
Jenny ROY-STAREK
Jerome NICOT
Karim GHANEM
Matthieu DUBUS
Vanessa BLEGER