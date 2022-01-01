Menu

Isabelle RICHARD

PRESSBAUM

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Luxury
Prestige
Real Estate

Entreprises

  • Ma Maison GmbH - Managing Director

    2008 - maintenant

  • Triangle Partners SAS FRANCE and Reve and Creation Ltd. Hong Kong, Guangzhou, CHINA - Marketing and Sales Director

    1997 - 2006 Sales and Marketing Director in the FMCG sector

     Implementation of sales and marketing plan relative to activity focused on the commercialization and market study of industrial design concepts within the FMCG sector.

     TPS (France) focused on design concept creation and marketing of the Isabelle Paris ™ trademark while R&C (China) provided design engineering and client sourcing.



     Subsequently expanded activities to include product sourcing for large European consumer goods clients
    PHILIPS, SEB Group, LECLERC, AUCHAN, CARREFOUR.

     Workforce of 18 employees included designers, engineers, as well as sales and marketing personnel.

     Implemented a centralized information management system between the two locations in order to optimize business and marketing processes.

  • Babyliss - Sales Director

    1993 - 1996  Launched introduction of REVLON brand in hair-care appliances segment in France; primary customers included French distributors BHV, PRINTEMPS, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, CARREFOUR, AUCHAN.

     Defined the range and features of REVLON hair-care appliances product line to be marketed in France. Input provided to major Chinese factory suppliers to adapt product range to the market.

     Managed the brand positioning of REVLON hair-care appliances so as to ensure the avoidance of product competition with BABYLISS’s already successfully established own brand.

  • Groupe SEB - Marketing Assistant

    Vernon 1989 - 1993  Assisted the Marketing director on product positioning and distribution strategy for the newly acquired ROWENTA brand.

     ROWENTA’s brand repositioning in Europe focused on floor care and breakfast electrical appliance segments. Emphasis was given to brand market repositioning, design identity and price/features ratio.

     Implemented distribution strategy considering input from distributors - BHV, PRINTEMPS, GALERIES LAFAYETTE, CARREFOUR, AUCHAN; in order to optimize brand positioning vis à vis competing products.

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1996 - 1997 Challenge + Business programm for Start-up

  • ESDE

    Paris 1986 - 1989 Specialised in Marketing.

