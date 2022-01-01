Menu

Isabelle SENERS

THIERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Spm - Directrice d'exploitation

    THIERS 2009 - maintenant J'ai en charge l'ensemble du flux de production. Achat, Fabrication, Qualité, Logistique, Administratif

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :