Isabelle SIMONNET

Paris

Entreprises

  • Solvay - Juriste Propriété Industrielle

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Rhodia - Juriste Propriété Industrielle

    Courbevoie 2002 - maintenant

  • Cabinet Beau de Lomenie - Conseil en Propriété Industrielle

    Paris 1996 - 2002

  • Société Bic - Juriste Marques

    1994 - 1996

  • L'OREAL - Juriste Marques

    PARIS 1992 - 1994

Formations

  • Université Paris II Panthéon Assas (Melun)

    Melun 1987 - 1992 DESS Propriété Industrielle

