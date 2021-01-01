Ismaël Ousmane ZEBA

Area of expertise : Information Technology, Marketing & Sales, Public Relations, Advertising, Customer Service, Customer Relations



Diploma : Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations



Learnings (IT) :

* Applying Lean in Service and Manufacturing Organizations

* Banking Industry Solution - Industry Framework

* How to Lead Change

* Incident Management and Response : Introduction and Resources

* Industry Summit - Telecom 8

* Infrastructure matters, Pathways to Success Advanced

* Introduction to Service Line Command and Control

* ITIL V3 foundation for Service Management

* ITIL® V3 OSA : Introduction to Incident Management

* ITIL® V3 OSA : Incident Management Interactions

* Mobile in Banking - POV Deck

* OneView, Managing Major Incidents

* Succeeding@IBM Getting Started

* Secure Workstation Computing Guidance

* The Power of Partnership - Delivering Outcomes that Matter



Learnings (Marketing & Sales) :

* Alcohol and Tobacco Segment Fundamentals

* Analyzing the Market

* Communicate Etiquette

* Data Mining

* Global Brand Management

* Identifying and Managing Customers Expectations

* Technical Support Marketing - an Overview





Mes compétences :

Information Technology

Gestion de la relation client

Advertising