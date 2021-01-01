Menu

Ismaël Ousmane ZEBA

  • Orange
  • Service Management | Direction Système d'Information et du Digital

Ouagadougou

En résumé

Area of expertise : Information Technology, Marketing & Sales, Public Relations, Advertising, Customer Service, Customer Relations

Diploma : Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations

Learnings (IT) :
* Applying Lean in Service and Manufacturing Organizations
* Banking Industry Solution - Industry Framework
* How to Lead Change
* Incident Management and Response : Introduction and Resources
* Industry Summit - Telecom 8
* Infrastructure matters, Pathways to Success Advanced
* Introduction to Service Line Command and Control
* ITIL V3 foundation for Service Management
* ITIL® V3 OSA : Introduction to Incident Management
* ITIL® V3 OSA : Incident Management Interactions
* Mobile in Banking - POV Deck
* OneView, Managing Major Incidents
* Succeeding@IBM Getting Started
* Secure Workstation Computing Guidance
* The Power of Partnership - Delivering Outcomes that Matter

Learnings (Marketing & Sales) :
* Alcohol and Tobacco Segment Fundamentals
* Analyzing the Market
* Communicate Etiquette
* Data Mining
* Global Brand Management
* Identifying and Managing Customers Expectations
* Technical Support Marketing - an Overview


Mes compétences :
Information Technology
Gestion de la relation client
Advertising

Entreprises

  • Orange - Service Management | Direction Système d'Information et du Digital

    Informatique | Ouagadougou 2019 - maintenant . Responsible for the effective implementation of the Incident Management process and carries out the corresponding reporting.
    . Responsible for managing the lifecycle of all Problems. My primary objectives are to prevent Incidents from happening, and to minimize the impact of Incidents that cannot be prevented.
    . Control the lifecycle of all Changes. My primary objective is to enable beneficial Changes to be made, with minimum disruption to IT services.
    . Responsible for maintaining a positive relationship with customers, identifying customer needs and ensuring that the service provider is able to meet these needs with an appropriate catalogue of services.
    . Responsible for planning and coordinating the resources to deploy a major Release within the predicted cost, time and quality estimates.
    . Responsible for negotiating Service Level Agreements and ensuring that these are met.

  • IBM - Service Management Leader

    Informatique | Ouagadougou 2017 - 2018 . Responsible for the effective implementation of the Incident Management process and carries out the corresponding reporting.
    . Responsible for managing the lifecycle of all Problems. My primary objectives are to prevent Incidents from happening, and to minimize the impact of Incidents that cannot be prevented.
    . Control the lifecycle of all Changes. My primary objective is to enable beneficial Changes to be made, with minimum disruption to IT services.
    . Responsible for maintaining a positive relationship with customers, identifying customer needs and ensuring that the service provider is able to meet these needs with an appropriate catalogue of services.
    . Responsible for planning and coordinating the resources to deploy a major Release within the predicted cost, time and quality estimates.
    . Responsible for negotiating Service Level Agreements and ensuring that these are met.

  • IBM - Incident & Change Manager, Service Coordinator | Service Management

    Informatique | Ouagadougou 2011 - 2016 As Incident Manager, responsible for :
    - developing and maintaining the incident management system
    - ensuring that incidents are moved effectively through first, second and third line, as appropriate

    As Change Manager :
    Ensure that standardized methods and procedures are used for efficient and prompt handling of all changes, in order to minimize the impact of Change-related incidents upon service quality, and consequently to improve the day-to-day operations of the organization

  • Bharti Airtel - Chargé du Centre de Services Informatiques et Techniques

    Informatique | Ouagadougou 2008 - 2011 I was appointed as the first Senior Service desk analyst when AIRTEL decided to have a functional Service desk. I was responsible for organizing the Service desk with procedures and providing first level support through taking calls and handling the resulting incidents or Service requests, using the incident management and request fulfillment processes, in line with Service desk objectives.
    I was responsible for producing statistics and management reports, representing the Service desk at meetings, liaising with the specialists and the management.

  • Zain - One Network Coordinator (Coordinateur du Réseau Unique Zain)

    Informatique | Ouagadougou 2007 - 2008 When Burkina Faso was added in the "One Network"​ (the world's first borderless network across Africa & Middle East), I was appointed as the first One Network Coordinator at the Customer Care Service. I was responsible for organizing the One Network Escalation Desk and the Customer Care Service with procedures, and building a One Network Information Database used by CELTEL Burkina Faso.
    I was responsible for analyzing the In and Out roamers complaints and ensuring the end use on the One Network platform, liaising with the different coordinators for tests and functionality purposes.
    I was also producing reports to the top management and making recommendations for improvement.
    Besides the One Network, I was also responsible for handling the traditional Roaming complaints, handling international and local calls issues, and driving set up of GPRS parameters on mobile phones

  • CELTEL Burkina Faso, Direction Marketing, Customer Care - Customer Care Representative

    Informatique | Ouagadougou 2006 - 2007 As Customer Care Representative, I used to receive inbounds calls and interact with customers to provide assistance and answers to inquiries involving CELTEL products and services.
    I used to document all calls and follow-up complaints with the back office for resolution

Formations

