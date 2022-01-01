Menu

Ismail GUENNICHE

  • Algerian Qatari Steel Spa
  • responsable de formation

jijel

En résumé

Manager Ressources Humaines, Ingénieur d'état en informatique, Manager de projets, Enseignant.

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
PHP
Ms ACCESS
Ajax
Css3
HTML5
Personal Home Page
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Workstation 8
VMware
UML/OMT
SQL
Pascal
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2003
Microsoft Project
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Java
CS 6
C++
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
Norme ISO 9001 V2008
Coordination de projets
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Algerian Qatari Steel Spa - Responsable de formation

    Ressources humaines | jijel 2020 - maintenant

  • Entreprise nationale des matériels de gerbage et manutention - Chef Département Ressources Humaines

    Ressources humaines | constantine 2018 - 2020

  • Entreprise nationale des matériels de gerbage et manutention - Chef de département formation & gestion des compétences

    2017 - 2018

  • Entreprise nationale des matériels de gerbage et manutention - Chef de département personnel et formation

    2017 - 2017 Cadre supérieur à la D.A.R.H, ms principaux objectifs sont:
    - appliquer la politique sociale et de gestion de carrières
    - encadrer le service le service de gestion du personnel
    - suivre les carrières, des statuts, des formations, des rémunérations…
    - veiller à l’application des statuts et du règlement intérieur et à l’organisation des conditions de travail.
    - Veiller au respect de la processus de gestion des ressources humaines selon les exigences de la norme ISO 9001
    - Gestion de la paye, ...

  • Entreprise nationale des matériels de gerbage et manutention - Chef service formation

    2014 - 2016

  • Entreprise nationale des matériels de gerbage et manutention - Ingénieur en informatique

    2013 - 2014 développement, suivi et maintenance des applications de gestion de la DARH.

  • Institut ibn rochd Constantine. - Enseignant module informatique et réseaux

    2012 - 2012 préparation et présentation des cours et des travaux pratiques pour les classes des T.S en informatique (formation agréée par l’état), des modules : algorithmiques, Pascal, PHP-HTML-CSS-JAVASCRIPT, S.I.

  • Orascom telecom algeria - Stagiaire service I.T

    2010 - 2010 stage pratique chez le service I.T pour l'obtention du diplôme d'état en informatique, option: systèmes d'information avancés, thème: conception et réalisation d'un système d'information (site intranet sécurisé) pour la gestion des images virtuelles(images systèmes des postes opérationnel) de l'entreprise
    Orascom Telecom Algeria, filiale de constantine.

Formations

  • Formation Professionnelle (Constantine)

    Constantine 2013 - 2013 sécurité des réseaux informatiques.

    * Formation (CISCO) du 07 Juillet au 10 Juillet 2013 , Etablissement : l'institut international de management -INSIM-, thème : sécurité des réseaux informatiques. ;

  • Université Mentouri De Constantine

    constantine 2005 - 2010

  • Université Mentouri De Constantine (Constantine)

    Constantine 2005 - 2010 Ingéniorat d'état en informatique, spécialité: systèmes d'information avancés et technologies WEB.

    promotion : Juillet 2010, mention : très bien.
