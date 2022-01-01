Menu

Ismail RIZOUG ZEGHLACHE

ALGER

En résumé

Experienced in Sales,Inventory control,project management and parts logistics in the automotive business, competencies in new business unit start up, 12 years experience in managerial positions with general management skills and overseas qualifications, I am looking for more challenging managerial position, where my skills and expertise can be applied to take an active part in the development of the company.

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Business
Management
Approvisionnement

Entreprises

  • IVECO spa, member of CNHI group - Country Parts Sales & Development Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • HYUNDAI MOTOR ALGERIE - DIRECTEUR CENTRAL DE PIECES DE RECHANGE

    2010 - 2013

  • ALGERIE ASSISTANCE / MAPFRE Group - Directeur Général

    2007 - 2010

  • TOYOTA ALGERIE SPA - Directeur de Departement (PR, Vente & Marketing, Projet et Administration)

    1998 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau