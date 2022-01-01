Retail
J-Francois HERY
J-Francois HERY
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Deloitte
maintenant
STMicroelectronics
- Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Industriel et Stocks
2001 - maintenant
Formations
ESCEM (Tours)
1996 - 1999
Audit - Expertise Comptable - Contrôle de Gestion
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Tours-Poitiers
1996 - 1999
Audit - Expertise Comptable - Contrôle de Gestion
Réseau
Christophe BOILEAU
Christophe MORIN
David PISKOROWSKI
Eric CARLESS
Laure MAGINIOT
Laurent LECOEUR
Patricia GRANGE
Soizic THOMAS
Stéphane MENARD
Virginie CEPPE