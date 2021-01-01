Anthony HOMO

With almost 20+ years now spent on the Information Technology Domain, working on Company's Information Systems, I learnt that Business life is as challenging as you self-create your own opportunities to make it interesting. Moving from one domain to another one has been key for me in getting closer to company's business and customer satisfaction.



Specialties:



- Managerial Domains:

Outsourcing

Processes (ITIL V3)

Project Management

Vendor Management



- Technical Domains:

Backup Management

Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery plans

Infrastructure Applications

Internet based Protocols

Networking

Scripting

Security

Storage Management

Unix Operating Systems



Mes compétences :

Management

ITIL

Security