Anthony HOMO

-
Edelway (AKKA Technologies Group)
- Project Manager
2017 - maintenant
As part of the Information System organisation of a large Switzerland company, I am in charge for infrastructure to manage RFP based projects.
-
CHROM
- Gérant Société Civile Immobilière
2016 - 2017
Gestion financière et comptable de la SCI.
En charge de la facturation et du recouvrement en accord avec le calendrier fiscal.
Préparation et soumission des déclarations d'impôts (ISR - TVA).
-
JAFF
- Gérant Société Civile Immobilière
2016 - 2017
Gestion financière et comptable de la SCI.
En charge de la facturation et du recouvrement en accord avec le calendrier fiscal.
Préparation et soumission des déclarations d'impôts (ISR - TVA).
-
Edelway
- Infrastructure Datacenter Consultant
St Raphael
2014 - 2016
Working on a mission for a customer being responsible for the Hosting service of its global Datacenter, and managing infrastructure projects. Such as being responsible for the evolution and model change for operations of the back-office infrastructure through a complete RFP process, including deployment of the new model and setup of the governance to manage the supplier relationship.
But also being responsible for the evolution of the global datacenter network backbone to implement 10GB capability, renewing the Storage Area Network infrastructure to move to full flash, identifying and deploying an Hyper-Convergence solution to prepare for the next generation of datacenter computing.
-
Orange Business Services
- ICT Solutions Director / Chief Architect
Paris
2013 - 2014
Member of the GCP EMI organisation with aim to develop OBS activities in Qatar (Doha).
Contributed to the selection of a Master System Integrator for Msheireb Smart City (http://www.msheireb.com/projects/msheirebdowntowndoha.aspx) in writing an RFP to be submitted to bidders with an IT Services approach.
-
Orange Business Services
- Program Director / Technical Design Architect
Paris
2010 - 2013
Involved as part of the Global Customer Programme Europe organisation in large customer account unit, being responsible to:
• Accelerate transformations in large / complex deals by managing several entities involved across the group and countries,
• Deploy non standard service blocks that are outside of product portfolio, through clear leadership / decision making on strategic technical issues with the customer and within the account business unit,
• Lead the service creation process during contract life cycle to enrich the portfolio and adapt to the customer business evolutions
-
Numonyx B.V.
- Datacenter & Corporate Operations Manager
2008 - 2010
Ensure proper Service Lifecycle Management of the Global business datacenter of the company for its services in delivering a robust and reliable infrastructure to run business applications.
Therefore being responsible of both the Service conception at service design and build phase, but also of the transformation and service delivery towards its main customers (IT Business organisation).
Be accountable for the audit compliance towards SOX regulatory entities.
Manage third party suppliers in an outsourcing mode, where basic applications' management service is delivered by one vendor, whereas infrastructure management service is delivered by another vendor.
Guarantee proper business visibility and scope of the datacenter with Micron team located in Boise, Idaho in order to prepare the outsourcing contracts termination with vendors, decommissioning of the datacenter and the transition plan of application to be kept from their current infrastructure to the new one hosted in Micron global datacenter.
-
STMicroelectronics
- Infrastructure Key Project Manager
2007 - 2008
Responsible of the “Key” projects department for IT Infrastructure organisation.
Managed Several programs under company IT Board sponsorhip such as:
- Transversal Support Service Lines and Competency center definition and implementation across the global IT Infrastructure organization worldwide
- Transfer the company business data center applications to a new location in a new country taking under account the setup of a hot and standby disaster recover center
- Define and drive a technology renewal of the business datacenter on all technical towers (Storage, Backup, Servers) in order to achieve a cost effective transformation and move to new processor models (PA-Risc->Itanium)
-
STMicroelectronics
- Facilities Service Line Manager
2006 - 2008
« Acting » position of World Wide Facilities Service Line Manager.
In charge of coordination and management of the service support linked to ST's Facilities. Responsible for the follow-up and organisation of 75 computer rooms hosting various services for ST's Business.
-
STMicroelectronics
- Business Data Centre Manager
2004 - 2008
Manage the Corporate System Administration team (14 peoples) in order of operations follow-up, implementations, projects and maintenance that are the core job of the Datacenter,
Ensure proper level of services to IT project leaders, whom applications are hosted on the Datacenter servers (SAP Finance, Business-2-Business, Electronic Data InterExchange…),
Define and implement the methods and tools necessary to manage and improve the availability and the efficiency of the production computer systems of the Corporate Datacenter,
Define and Implement a quality insurance plan for the Data Centre Remote Operations,
Act as the Datacenter Security Officer, being responsible of Sarban-Oaxley compliancy and responsible for the company vis-à-vis financial auditors,
Act as the ITIL Availability and Continuity Management owner,
Ensure proper resources usage depending on roles and responsibilities.
-
STMicroelectronics
- Security Project Leader / Internet and Extranet Administrator
1999 - 2004
Responsible of the Internet and Extranet communication service in the Office Automation & Telecom Corporate Division. In charge of managing infrastructure projects aiming at providing various central infrastructure services such as the “Domain Name System” (DNS), The Web Intranet proxies and the Internet / Extranet secured communications.
-
Apogée Communications
- Security Project Manager and Information Systems Engineer
1997 - 1999
Implementation of various projects, aiming at defining highly-available and secured architecture so as to sustain Internet communications for customers. These architectures were based on Firewall technology, Anti-Virus Filtering gateways and Intrusion detection systems.
Trainer on security principles, responsible to elaborate and present training materials to customers.
-
EMIA (Etat Major Inter-Armées)
- Scientifique du Contingent
1996 - 1997
As part of my military training, I worked as a computer engineer and performs the following tasks:
- Databases design and creation with Microsoft Access,
- Microsoft Windows training of officers,
- Microsoft Windows support,
- Design and creation of the EMIA web site,
- IT Training to Officers
-
Axlan SA
- Trainee
1996 - 1996
Acting as a trainee developer, working on Asus (Advanced Server for Unix Solaris) development. This product was aiming at providing file sharing over TCP/IP networks between Unix Servers and Windows Workstations.
Worked with the local administration team which was aiming at helping the company users in their day to day life of working on Solaris Workstation.