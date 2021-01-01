Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jacky BONNET
Ajouter
Jacky BONNET
La Poste
ingénieur
paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
La Poste
- Ingénieur
Informatique | paris
1979 - 2020
Chef de Projet
Directeur de projet
chef de Département responsable de service
Formations
Université Poitiers IAE Poitiers
Poitiers (86000)
1978 - 1979
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne (69100)
1972 - 1977
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel