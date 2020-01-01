Menu

Jacopo MARAZZATO

BELFORT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Hotel management
Hotel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Tecnocryo Europe - Assistant Commercial Import/Export

    2020 - maintenant  Assurer l’administration des ventes ou des achats à l’international
     Organiser, coordonner et suivre les opérations logistiques internationales,
     Assurer l’assistanat commercial à l’international
     Prospecter et promouvoir l’image de l’entreprise à l’international

  • Louvre Hotels Group - Room Division Manager

    LA DEFENSE 2017 - 2019 -Control and supervise the Front Desk, F&B and Housekeeping departments
    -Comply with food safety and hygiene
    Respect optimal food safety and hygiene during preparation, manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution and delivery of food products
    -Maintain customer service
    Keep the highest possible customer service and make sure that the customer service is at all times performed in a professional way. Help customers or participants feel at ease and support special requirements.
    -Manage front operations
    Monitor daily scheduling of room bookings, following quality standards and resolving special situations in front operations.
    -Monitor financial accounts
    Handle financial administration of your department

  • Best Western Belfort Centre - Welcome Desk Agent

    2015 - 2017 - Réception d’hôtel
    - Night Audit
    - Standard
    - Réservations
    - Group Coordinator
    - Répartition
    - Accompagnement
    - Hébergement : gestion avec gouvernante de répartition de ménage.
    - Répartition des chambres
    - Gestion de conflits

  • Starwood Hotels & Resorts - Welcome Desk Agent

    Lancaster 2009 - 2014 Welcome Desk Agent
    - Part of the opening team of the first W Hotels in Spain, 473 rooms with 5 venues
    - Daily tasks principally including checking-in and -out guests, responding to customer requests and attending to customer complaints
    - Active participation in the upsell program of the property and also in the corresponding training
    - Promoting our in-house Preferred Guest program and providing recognition and benefits to all present members
    - Handling of group check-ins / check-outs
    - Supervision of customers' daily credit limit
    - Assisting in training new Welcome Agents
    - Ensuring an on-brand working environment
    - Concierge tasks
    - Maintaining a cashiering house bank,
    - Making deposits, accurate reports of receipts daily
    - Making currency Exchange
    - Received the “Talent of the Month Award” October 2012, as a recognition of the excellent service orientation and efficient worker.

  • Hotel Nevada Tarvisio Italy - Réceptionniste

    2008 - 2009

  • Chiringuito Del Mar (Barcelona) - Barman

    2008 - 2008

  • Gusto de Barcelone - Serveur au Restaurant

    2007 - 2007

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare - Technicien

    2006 - 2007

  • hôtel Roma de Chester - Réceptionniste

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Kisel Formation

    Belfort 2019 - maintenant Titre professionnel de niveau III (BAC+2)

    CCP 1. Assurer l’administration des ventes ou des achats à l’international, y compris en anglais.

    Élaborer une offre à l’international et en assurer le suivi.
    Traiter les commandes à l’international.
    Gérer la relation client ou fournisseur à l’international.

    CCP 2. Organiser, coordonner et suivre les opérations logistiques internationales, y compris en anglais.

    Choisir une solution logistique a

  • IPSCART Bonaldo Stringher (Udine (Italy))

    Udine (Italy) 1998 - 2004

Réseau