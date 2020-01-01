Jacopo MARAZZATO

Mes compétences :
Hotel management
Hotel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Tecnocryo Europe
- Assistant Commercial Import/Export
2020 - maintenant Assurer l’administration des ventes ou des achats à l’international
Organiser, coordonner et suivre les opérations logistiques internationales,
Assurer l’assistanat commercial à l’international
Prospecter et promouvoir l’image de l’entreprise à l’international
Louvre Hotels Group
- Room Division Manager
LA DEFENSE2017 - 2019-Control and supervise the Front Desk, F&B and Housekeeping departments
-Comply with food safety and hygiene
Respect optimal food safety and hygiene during preparation, manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution and delivery of food products
-Maintain customer service
Keep the highest possible customer service and make sure that the customer service is at all times performed in a professional way. Help customers or participants feel at ease and support special requirements.
-Manage front operations
Monitor daily scheduling of room bookings, following quality standards and resolving special situations in front operations.
-Monitor financial accounts
Handle financial administration of your department
Best Western Belfort Centre
- Welcome Desk Agent
2015 - 2017- Réception d’hôtel
- Night Audit
- Standard
- Réservations
- Group Coordinator
- Répartition
- Accompagnement
- Hébergement : gestion avec gouvernante de répartition de ménage.
- Répartition des chambres
- Gestion de conflits
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Welcome Desk Agent
Lancaster2009 - 2014Welcome Desk Agent
- Part of the opening team of the first W Hotels in Spain, 473 rooms with 5 venues
- Daily tasks principally including checking-in and -out guests, responding to customer requests and attending to customer complaints
- Active participation in the upsell program of the property and also in the corresponding training
- Promoting our in-house Preferred Guest program and providing recognition and benefits to all present members
- Handling of group check-ins / check-outs
- Supervision of customers' daily credit limit
- Assisting in training new Welcome Agents
- Ensuring an on-brand working environment
- Concierge tasks
- Maintaining a cashiering house bank,
- Making deposits, accurate reports of receipts daily
- Making currency Exchange
- Received the “Talent of the Month Award” October 2012, as a recognition of the excellent service orientation and efficient worker.