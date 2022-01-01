Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jacques GODRIE
Ajouter
Jacques GODRIE
Profroid
responsable commercial
Aubagne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Développement technique - commercial
Prescription / Négociation / Vente
Entreprises
Profroid
- Responsable commercial
Commercial | Aubagne
2022 - maintenant
Commercial froid commercial et industriel
Secteur Aquitaine / Midi Pyrénées
ETT
- Responsable Commercial Régional
Commercial | Ploudalmézeau
2007 - 2022
Commercial Genie climatique
Secteur Aquitaine / Midi Pyrénées / Charentes
Développement commercial pour le marché aéronautique
DAIKIN
- PRESCRIPTEUR
Nanterre
2001 - 2007
DAIKIN
- COMMERCIAL
Nanterre
1998 - 2001
DAIKIN
- Technicien
Nanterre
1995 - 1998
CMFT
- Technicien
Varades
1994 - 1995
Technicien de Maintenance Thermique
Armée
- Technicien Frigoriste
1993 - 1994
Formations
Lycée Agricole (Ste Livrade)
Ste Livrade
1992 - 1993
BTS Arboriculture
Lycée Cantau
Anglet
1987 - 1992
BtS froid et climatisation
Réseau
Benoit GRIZON
Lubin FRÉDÉRIC
Madly GONZALVEZ
Michel LAMOTE
Myriam LACOMBE
Nebili JULIEN
Philippe SACRE
Sébastien EUVRARD
Stéphane LE HELIAS
Vincent DEZES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z