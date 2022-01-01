Menu

Jacques GODRIE

  • Profroid
  • responsable commercial

Aubagne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement technique - commercial
Prescription / Négociation / Vente

Entreprises

  • Profroid - Responsable commercial

    Commercial | Aubagne 2022 - maintenant Commercial froid commercial et industriel
    Secteur Aquitaine / Midi Pyrénées

  • ETT - Responsable Commercial Régional

    Commercial | Ploudalmézeau 2007 - 2022 Commercial Genie climatique
    Secteur Aquitaine / Midi Pyrénées / Charentes
    Développement commercial pour le marché aéronautique

  • DAIKIN - PRESCRIPTEUR

    Nanterre 2001 - 2007

  • DAIKIN - COMMERCIAL

    Nanterre 1998 - 2001

  • DAIKIN - Technicien

    Nanterre 1995 - 1998

  • CMFT - Technicien

    Varades 1994 - 1995 Technicien de Maintenance Thermique

  • Armée - Technicien Frigoriste

    1993 - 1994

Formations

  • Lycée Agricole (Ste Livrade)

    Ste Livrade 1992 - 1993 BTS Arboriculture

  • Lycée Cantau

    Anglet 1987 - 1992 BtS froid et climatisation

