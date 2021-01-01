Retail
Jalal SAMAIN
Jalal SAMAIN
LES PENNES MIRABEAU
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SPHINX INFORMATIQUE
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL
2011 - maintenant
SPHINX Informatique
- Responsable d'affaires
2008 - 2011
PARTNER'S INFORMATIQUE
- Commercial - Formateur
2005 - 2008
Création du service formation
IN CONSEIL
- Gérant - Associé
2000 - 2005
THINK AND LINK
- DIRECTEUR ASSOCIE
1998 - 2000
EXPERTEL CONSULTING
- DIRECTEUR DE L'INNOVATION
1991 - 1998
BOSCH TELECOM
- INGENIEUR TELECOM HAUT DEBIT
1986 - 1991
ESIEE Paris
Noisy Le Grand
1984 - 1986
Delphine MAZET
Erick SAMOYEAU
Fabien GUILLOTEAU
Jean-Philippe LEFEVRE
Joel DAS NEVES
Marie TRUMEAU
Nadia TBAHRITI
Sawsane PANIZZI
Tangi LE ROUX
Vincent EMERY