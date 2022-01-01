Jamal BENTIZZA

I am a junior mechanical engineer, with two engineer degrees.And I have just completed my master thesis at Toyota technical center. I have a strong interest in applied mechanics especially in transportation, where I hope to put my interests and learning into practice.

From my international experiences to the United States, Japan, France and Belgium, I have learned to become successful in a competitive and international work environment, to stay committed and think strategically. These experiences have also allowed me to develop a strong work ethic, to be flexible and adapt quickly in various situations and to improve my initiative, interpersonal skills and teamwork.



I’m always interested in hearing from former colleagues, managers,recruiter or just interesting creative folk, so feel free to contact me: bentizza.jamal@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Pack Office 2007/2010/2013

NASTRAN

Matlab

LS-DYNA

ABAQUS

CATIA

C++/C

Visual basic

ANSYS

Simulink

Macros

Comsol Multiphysics