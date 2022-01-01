Menu

Jamal BENTIZZA

VAUCRESSON

En résumé

I am a junior mechanical engineer, with two engineer degrees.And I have just completed my master thesis at Toyota technical center. I have a strong interest in applied mechanics especially in transportation, where I hope to put my interests and learning into practice.
From my international experiences to the United States, Japan, France and Belgium, I have learned to become successful in a competitive and international work environment, to stay committed and think strategically. These experiences have also allowed me to develop a strong work ethic, to be flexible and adapt quickly in various situations and to improve my initiative, interpersonal skills and teamwork.

I’m always interested in hearing from former colleagues, managers,recruiter or just interesting creative folk, so feel free to contact me: bentizza.jamal@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Pack Office 2007/2010/2013
NASTRAN
Matlab
LS-DYNA
ABAQUS
CATIA
C++/C
Visual basic
ANSYS
Simulink
Macros
Comsol Multiphysics

Entreprises

  • Toyota -  Master thesis at Toyota Technical Centre

    VAUCRESSON 2015 - 2015 Projet : Développer un modèle numérique pour étudier les propriétés acoustiques des matériaux isolant (Trim )

    Principales réalisations/tâches
    • Concevoir de nouvelles pièces pour le set-up avec l'ordre, le suivi de fabrication, et la validation
    • Mener des études numériques : Evaluer l'impact des modifications de conception sur la performance
    • Créer des modèles numériques (COMSOL, ACTRAN) & Matlab-scripts: PML & Intégral de Rayleigh
    • Etude expérimentale : Préparer les bancs d’essais, Mener des essais, Exploiter les résultats et les comparer aux ceux simulés, Rédaction des rapports
    • Analyser des mesures à l’aide de LMS testlab, et proposer d’autres techniques de validation
    • Echanger avec des collaborateurs japonais: vidéo conférences

    Principaux résultats
    • Déterminer les paramètres les plus influents
    • Bonne corrélations entre les résultats expérimentaux et les résultats simulés
    • Valider le modèle numérique

    Environnement technique
    • Mécanique vibratoires et acoustique ; Dynamique non linéaire
    • Conception et Simulation numérique
    • PML et Intégral de Rayleigh
    • Matlab/ Comsol/ Catia/ Scilab/ Actran
    • LMS-Testlab
    • Langue du Travail : Anglais

  • University of Tokyo - Research Internship

    2014 - 2014 Projet : Etudier la réduction des vibrations en utilisant les matériaux granulaires.

    Principales réalisations/tâches
    • Etude bibliographique sur la physique des matériaux granulaires
    • Reconsidérer les travaux antérieurs
    • Etude Théorique
    - Définir les équations mathématiques et physiques réagissant le système
    - Définir les paramètres à étudier
    - Proposer des modèles mathématiques pour le calcul analytique des paramètres
    - Créer des fiches de calcul (EXCEL, MACROS)
    • Etude expérimentale
    - Préparer les bancs d’essais
    - Mener des essais
    - Exploiter les résultats et les comparer aux ceux simulés
    • Corrélation essai-calcul
    • Rédiger des rapports hebdomadaires
    • Participer à des réunions avec les autres collaborateurs

    Principaux résultats
    • Déterminer les paramètres les plus influents
    • Valider les modèles mathématiques définis par les plans d’expériences
    • Introduire le concept d´ « added mass » pour décrire le caractère amortisseur des
    particules

    Environnement technique
    • Mécanique vibratoires, Dynamique non linéaire, Théorie d’hertz
    • Simulation numérique
    • Matlab
    • Langue du Travail : Anglais

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Internship

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2013 - 2013 Projet : Implanter un système Kanban ente la zone pochette et les lignes de fabrications

    Principales réalisations/tâches
    • Améliorer la zone pochette en appliquant la méthode 5S
    • Participer à des initiatives d'amélioration continue
    • Redéfinir le layout de la zone SAV :
    - analyse des flux
    - définition des standards
    • Automatiser la création des nomenclatures via des macros(EXCEL)
    • Calculer les systèmes Kanban
    • Participer à la mise en place d’une nouvelle ligne de production
    • Encourager les opérateurs a et participer aux initiatives d'amélioration
    • Cordonner avec d’autres services pour la réalisation des nomenclatures

    Principaux résultats
    • Implanter un système Kanban entre la zone pochette et 3 lignes d’assemblages
    • Réduire le stock de papier
    • Améliorer les conditions de travaille
    • Suivi après le stage sur le développement du code VB pour la création des nomenclatures

    Environnement technique
    • Pack office
    • Visual basic
    • Macros
    • Logiciel interne MACPAC
    • Kanban, MTM, 5S
    • Amélioration continu

Formations

  • Université Besançon Franche Comte (Besancon)

    Besancon 2014 - 2015 Master's degree- Expected to graduate in Sep 2015

    Relevant courses: Vibro-acoustics/Structural Dynamics/Computational mechanics/ Mechanical design/ Design optimisation

  • Besancon Superior National School Of Mechanics And Microtechnology (ENSMM)- France

    Besancon 2012 - 2014 Diplôme Ingénieur (double diplôme)Engineering degree (double degree program)- Graduated in Nov 2014

    Project: Designed a lightweight innovative structure dedicated to "small overlap crash test"

    Relevant Courses:Structural Dynamics/Computational mechanics/ Mechanical design/ Solid and Fluid Mechanics/Strength of Materials/ Mechanical Vibration; Engineering Materials/Mathematics (calculus, differential equations, and linear algebra)/ numerical analysis Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer

  • Rabat Superior National School Of Mines(ENIM)-Morocoo (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - 2012 Engineering degree-Graduated in Sep 2014

    Relevant Courses : Mechanical design / Continuum mechanics / Solid and Fluid Mechanics / Strength of Materials / Mechanical Vibration / Engineering Materials / Mathematics (calculus, differential equations, and linear algebra) / Product planning / Programming / electricity

  • Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Écoles D'Ingénieurs (Meknes)

    Meknes 2008 - 2010 maths et physiques

  • Pasco Senior High School,Washington, USA (Pasco)

    Pasco 2004 - 2005 Première année du bac

