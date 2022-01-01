-
CIRCET
- Chargé d'affaires
Solliès-Pont
2013 - 2015
-
Ericsson
- Technical supervisor
MASSY
2010 - 2013
HW Core Network Deployment (CND)
Engineering department
Differents projects involved [Core, Datacenter and Commute]:
OPT, ORANGE, Bytel, OMEA [Virgine Core] and Monaco Telecom.
Tools and programming
PPT-SE, P-Win, IngeDoc
Starting from january 2012 :
Technical supervisor 2G, 3G & LTE equipment for Orange and Bytel network
Middle Core deployment :
TRC _ BSC Full IP - Hybrid - Full TDM - RNC Evo
Core network deployment :
MegaGateway - HLR - SGSN - OSS-RC [LTE]
Transfert de la maquette Bouygues telecom de Massy au Technopole.
CND manager : Olivier Richard
Starting from February 2013 :
Network Systems Engineer
Monitoring and integration of RBS6000 series family node Bs such as RBS6101, RBS6201, RBS6202 using OSS-RC011.2 for loading in the node during swap out, re-homing, new site integration, expansion, LTE and multiband site implementation.
Tools and programming
Alex - WinFIOL, MOShell, MML, OSS-RC, FileZilla, Citrix, MO script
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Technical project manager
Paris
2010 - 2010
Extension MSC ORANGE Kampala Uganda :
Engineering and supervision to the MSC upgrade power and cooling.
Installation billing machine Volubill and different IT racks.
Engineering and supervision
Upgrade power for the North and East backbone sites:
Swap -48V rectifier SAFT / ELTEK.
General program director : Jackie Ochola
CTO : Jean-Luc Auriacombe
TPM 3G : Martial Tamiotti
Acceptance department manager : Hocine Fassi
-
ZTE
- Technical project manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2009 - 2009
ZTE training center Poitiers
Engineering the main machine room and training room
Follow-up and report for the ZTE management team
Planner and manage the subcontractor (TIBCO)
Project director : Olivier Lambron
Site manager : Yu Tchenggang
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Area mamager
Paris
2007 - 2009
Audit to first phase installation
Coordination and Clean up of 150 sites
Full turnkey ALU project for ORANGE CI
400 sites built.
Installed 20 GSM sites solar system [TENESOL technology]
Manage subconstructors : STA ; TFI ...
Management of daily field operations including the night cutover bridge
Attend daily and weekly meetings at a market level covering all areas from Quality, Progress, Logistics and Reporting.
CTO : Zié Traoré
TPM : Patrick Mailly
Roll-out manager : Michael Blot and Yeo Donadebe
-
Alten Technology France
- Project manager (MOC MOE) pour BOUYGUES TELECOM IDFO ET PACA
Boulogne Billancourt
2003 - 2007
Responsible of the design, planning, construction and acceptance up to final acceptance certificate including as built documentation.
CW , BSS and MW project.
Managing subcontractors activities ( Contract, Safety, Installation, final acceptance)