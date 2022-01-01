Menu

Jamal BEY

Solliès-Pont

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • CIRCET - Chargé d'affaires

    Solliès-Pont 2013 - 2015

  • Ericsson - Technical supervisor

    MASSY 2010 - 2013 HW Core Network Deployment (CND)
    Engineering department

    Differents projects involved [Core, Datacenter and Commute]:
    OPT, ORANGE, Bytel, OMEA [Virgine Core] and Monaco Telecom.

    Tools and programming
    PPT-SE, P-Win, IngeDoc

    Starting from january 2012 :
    Technical supervisor 2G, 3G & LTE equipment for Orange and Bytel network
    Middle Core deployment :
    TRC _ BSC Full IP - Hybrid - Full TDM - RNC Evo
    Core network deployment :
    MegaGateway - HLR - SGSN - OSS-RC [LTE]
    Transfert de la maquette Bouygues telecom de Massy au Technopole.

    CND manager : Olivier Richard

    Starting from February 2013 :
    Network Systems Engineer
    Monitoring and integration of RBS6000 series family node Bs such as RBS6101, RBS6201, RBS6202 using OSS-RC011.2 for loading in the node during swap out, re-homing, new site integration, expansion, LTE and multiband site implementation.

    Tools and programming
    Alex - WinFIOL, MOShell, MML, OSS-RC, FileZilla, Citrix, MO script

  • Alcatel Lucent - Technical project manager

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Extension MSC ORANGE Kampala Uganda :
    Engineering and supervision to the MSC upgrade power and cooling.
    Installation billing machine Volubill and different IT racks.

    Engineering and supervision
    Upgrade power for the North and East backbone sites:
    Swap -48V rectifier SAFT / ELTEK.

    General program director : Jackie Ochola
    CTO : Jean-Luc Auriacombe
    TPM 3G : Martial Tamiotti
    Acceptance department manager : Hocine Fassi

  • ZTE - Technical project manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2009 ZTE training center Poitiers

    Engineering the main machine room and training room
    Follow-up and report for the ZTE management team
    Planner and manage the subcontractor (TIBCO)


    Project director : Olivier Lambron
    Site manager : Yu Tchenggang

  • Alcatel Lucent - Area mamager

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Audit to first phase installation
    Coordination and Clean up of 150 sites
    Full turnkey ALU project for ORANGE CI
    400 sites built.
    Installed 20 GSM sites solar system [TENESOL technology]
    Manage subconstructors : STA ; TFI ...
    Management of daily field operations including the night cutover bridge
    Attend daily and weekly meetings at a market level covering all areas from Quality, Progress, Logistics and Reporting.

    CTO : Zié Traoré
    TPM : Patrick Mailly
    Roll-out manager : Michael Blot and Yeo Donadebe

  • Alten Technology France - Project manager (MOC MOE) pour BOUYGUES TELECOM IDFO ET PACA

    Boulogne Billancourt 2003 - 2007 Responsible of the design, planning, construction and acceptance up to final acceptance certificate including as built documentation.
    CW , BSS and MW project.
    Managing subcontractors activities ( Contract, Safety, Installation, final acceptance)

