Jamel BEN HMIDA

SFAX

En résumé

Je ne perds jamais soit je gagne soit j apprends

Entreprises

  • thc - Directeur

    2015 - maintenant

  • VMT - Directeur technique

    2001 - 2015

  • tfm - Manager

    2001 - 2002 Stading aquaculture life bleufin tuna

  • fuji investment USA - Responsable

    1993 - 1995

  • thc - Directeur Technique

    1987 - maintenant Engraissement thon rouge,aquaculture dorade et loups , produit de mer a l export Traduction anglais , espagnol ,francais ,arabe

  • fish tunisie - Chef de production

    1987 - 2000

  • promobar - Chef de production

    1985 - 1987

Formations

  • Boston Bleufin Tuna (Hamilton 12patton Drive)

    Hamilton 12patton Drive 1993 - 1995 checking&stading action market from bostonto tokyo

  • Lycée Secondaire Hédi Chaker (Sfax)

    Sfax 1980 - 1984 aquaculture

