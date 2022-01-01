Retail
Jamel BEN HMIDA
Jamel BEN HMIDA
SFAX
En résumé
Je ne perds jamais soit je gagne soit j apprends
Entreprises
thc
- Directeur
2015 - maintenant
VMT
- Directeur technique
2001 - 2015
tfm
- Manager
2001 - 2002
Stading aquaculture life bleufin tuna
fuji investment USA
- Responsable
1993 - 1995
thc
- Directeur Technique
1987 - maintenant
Engraissement thon rouge,aquaculture dorade et loups , produit de mer a l export Traduction anglais , espagnol ,francais ,arabe
fish tunisie
- Chef de production
1987 - 2000
promobar
- Chef de production
1985 - 1987
Formations
Boston Bleufin Tuna (Hamilton 12patton Drive)
Hamilton 12patton Drive
1993 - 1995
checking&stading action market from bostonto tokyo
Lycée Secondaire Hédi Chaker (Sfax)
Sfax
1980 - 1984
aquaculture
