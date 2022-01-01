Jamel JAABAR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Colombes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
15 years of experience in the software industry
- Clear understanding & analysis of customer stakes
- Extensive knowledge of IT solutions
- Adept at hunting customers; growing existing installed base
- Aligns solutions with customer business objectives
- Strong team spirit and team leadership; customer focus orientated
- Management of sales team
Spécialités : Strong knowledge of the IT industry, B to B with large and medium size customers, Team Leader
Mes compétences :
Commercial
Informatique
Logiciel informatique
Manager
Account management
Vente