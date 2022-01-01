Menu

Jamel JAABAR

COLOMBES

En résumé

15 years of experience in the software industry

- Clear understanding & analysis of customer stakes
- Extensive knowledge of IT solutions
- Adept at hunting customers; growing existing installed base
- Aligns solutions with customer business objectives
- Strong team spirit and team leadership; customer focus orientated
- Management of sales team

Spécialités : Strong knowledge of the IT industry, B to B with large and medium size customers, Team Leader

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Informatique
Logiciel informatique
Manager
Account management
Vente

Entreprises

  • COMSOFT - Corporate Sales Manager

    2011 - maintenant En charge de l'equipe Corporate

  • ADOBE - Account Manager

    Paris cedex 16 2009 - 2010 2009 - 2010 INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL – Société Adobe - Editeur de logiciels applicatifs - CDI
    - Prospection téléphonique et Rendez-vous
    - Chiffrage et négociation des projets
    - Vente de Software auprès de clients grands comptes/pme
    - Garant de la réalisation des objectifs

    Principaux interlocuteurs : DSI, DAF, ACHAT, PARTENAIRE REVENDEUR

  • DELL | ASAP SOFTWARE - Ingenieur commercial

    2006 - 2009 2006 - 2009

    INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL – Société DELL / ASAP SOFTWARE - Software et Hardware- CDI

    - Vente de Software auprès de clients grands comptes et PME
    - Prospection de nouveaux clients
    - Gestion des dossiers clients : suivi de la commande, de la qualité
    - Négociation, signature de contrats, fidélisation clients

    Principaux interlocuteurs : DSI, DAF, ACHAT

    Résultats obtenus : Augmentation significative du pipeline et participation aux objectifs de vente sur l’offre globale des éditeurs.

    Objectif Annuel : 9 millions d’euros - Réalisé : 12 millions d’euros

  • OMNIDIRECT - INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL

    2000 - 2002
    INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL - Société OMNIDIRECT - Revendeur Informatique - CDI

    - Vente de Software et hardware auprès d’une cliente PME
    - Prospection, développement et fidélisation.
    - Analyse et définition des besoins
    - Proposition d’une solution technique et offre commerciale
    - Négociation avec le service achats
    - Participation aux salons professionnels

    Principaux interlocuteurs : DSI, DAF, ACHAT

    Résultats obtenus : Accroissement du CA de 25% et de la marge de 10% et 150 ouvertures de comptes

    Objectif Annuel : 3 millions d’euros - Réalisé : 5 millions d’euros

Formations