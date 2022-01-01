Mes compétences :
author
Business
Copywriter
Entrepreneur
Internet
Internet marketing
Leadership
Management
Market Strategy
Marketing
Marketing strategies
Strategies Marketing
Strategy
Trainer
Training
Writer
Entreprises
James C. Tanner
- Writer
maintenantCanadian born writer James C. Tanner, is a well known writer by his "pen name" which he has used since the age of 16. In 2006 James C. Tanner began to write under his real name. His business, religious, psychological, general life articles and comments are well published. He is a listed and recognized writer with 84 publishers. James C. Tanner's original or reprint articles and written comments are enjoyed by 12.5 million readers monthly. In his business life, James C. Tanner utilized his natural "Mastermind" personality style. He has founded, developed, and consulted on several business projects. James C. Tanner has written, and taught business training programs for clients such as the Government of Canada. In his private life, James C. Tanner is a single father, relaxed and quiet in nature. A family man with a deep love of life, music, animals and the outdoors. James C.Tanner's main website can be found at http://www.silent-wonder.com.
James C. Tanner
- Founder/President
1987 - maintenantResponsible for research and development, establishing of business projections, staff recruitment, operational launch, ongoing management to meet or exceed projected sales targets, on multiple simultaneous business projects. One particular business venture maintained 100% annual customer contract renewals for four consecutive years, in a market where competitors normally held a 50% annual customer contract turnover.
Formations
Canadian Investigation Academy CIA (Langley)
Langley1991 - 1992Private and Professional Investigations
Academy training for professional Investigators, Intelligence Operatives, and security consultants involved in all aspects of investigative, surveillance and counter-surveillance measures.
RVC - a two year accredited program training students in horsemanship, animal sciences, ranch management, livestock production, practical veterinary medicine, Christian education, biblical studies, saddle-making, and horse shoeing.