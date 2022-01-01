James CASARETO

Eurostar International Ltd
- Fleet modifications engineer
2008 - maintenant
Responsibilities
• Project manage modifications, present and persuade to seek three railways approval,
• Ensure that the project development work is carried out properly and within the change process,
• Make sure that all safety verifications are carried out,
• Ensure that all relevant information to support the depots are in place in order to address potential implementation issues,
• Oversee the implementation of the change,
• Carry out feedback of the implementation and close projects.
Achievements
• Project manage a portfolio of around 20 projects, including key safety and reliability projects (Hammer box glass, split panels on main transformer, motor block capacitors, etc)
• Good liaison with SNCF and SNCB project managers, improvement of the communication, Increase the response time answering and dealing with international issues,
• Excellent relationship with local depot and international partners.
• Participation of the project MERLIN by implementing a Kaizen event at the local depot (TMI),
SNCF - Technicentre de Périgueux
- Ingénieur Méthodes
2005 - 2008
Responsibilities
• Improvement of the productivity and Performance management "Painting workshop",
• Definition of technical data (actions plan and nomenclatures) for SNCF's Computer-Aided Management and Manufacturing,
• Help to industrialize the product “Corail Intercités”,
• Reorganisation of the establishment supply chain.
Achievements
• Applied the Kaizen and Lean Manufacturing philosophy methods in the painting workshop,
• Managed and supervised SNCF workers to implement production engineering tools (5S, SMED, Just in Time, spaghetti diagram, MIFA and TAKT Time),
Results: Gained 15 % in productivity, improvement of 30 % in non ergonomic situations,
• Initiated visual management and performance indicators,
• Reorganisation of the supply chain with the pareto principle, just in time and kamban.