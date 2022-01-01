Menu

James CASARETO

LONDON

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Eurostar International Ltd - Fleet modifications engineer

    2008 - maintenant Responsibilities

    • Project manage modifications, present and persuade to seek three railways approval,
    • Ensure that the project development work is carried out properly and within the change process,
    • Make sure that all safety verifications are carried out,
    • Ensure that all relevant information to support the depots are in place in order to address potential implementation issues,
    • Oversee the implementation of the change,
    • Carry out feedback of the implementation and close projects.

    Achievements

    • Project manage a portfolio of around 20 projects, including key safety and reliability projects (Hammer box glass, split panels on main transformer, motor block capacitors, etc)
    • Good liaison with SNCF and SNCB project managers, improvement of the communication, Increase the response time answering and dealing with international issues,
    • Excellent relationship with local depot and international partners.
    • Participation of the project MERLIN by implementing a Kaizen event at the local depot (TMI),

  • SNCF - Technicentre de Périgueux - Ingénieur Méthodes

    2005 - 2008 Responsibilities

    • Improvement of the productivity and Performance management "Painting workshop",
    • Definition of technical data (actions plan and nomenclatures) for SNCF's Computer-Aided Management and Manufacturing,
    • Help to industrialize the product “Corail Intercités”,
    • Reorganisation of the establishment supply chain.

    Achievements

    • Applied the Kaizen and Lean Manufacturing philosophy methods in the painting workshop,
    • Managed and supervised SNCF workers to implement production engineering tools (5S, SMED, Just in Time, spaghetti diagram, MIFA and TAKT Time),
    Results: Gained 15 % in productivity, improvement of 30 % in non ergonomic situations,
    • Initiated visual management and performance indicators,
    • Reorganisation of the supply chain with the pareto principle, just in time and kamban.

Formations

