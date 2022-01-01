James HUGHES

2016 - maintenant-Managing the 360 sales cycle
-Developing the Mention Enterprise business into the UK, Nordic, MEA and Dutch markets.
Marin Software
- Business Development Representative
Paris2016 - 2016-Cold calling and prospection
-Creating new opportunities for Account Executives to sell to large enterprise clients
-Top BDR globally 3 months in a row, this set a new company record
Martinsen Mayer
- Sales Recruitment Consultant
2015 - 2016-Recruiting sales profiles into large US corporations in Ireland
-Clients included Dropbox, Veeam Software, EMC, Quantcast etc
-In charge of business development to get new clients for the team
-Persistently overachieved monthly financial targets