James HUGHES

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Mention - Account Executive

    2016 - maintenant -Managing the 360 sales cycle
    -Developing the Mention Enterprise business into the UK, Nordic, MEA and Dutch markets.

  • Marin Software - Business Development Representative

    Paris 2016 - 2016 -Cold calling and prospection
    -Creating new opportunities for Account Executives to sell to large enterprise clients
    -Top BDR globally 3 months in a row, this set a new company record

  • Martinsen Mayer - Sales Recruitment Consultant

    2015 - 2016 -Recruiting sales profiles into large US corporations in Ireland
    -Clients included Dropbox, Veeam Software, EMC, Quantcast etc
    -In charge of business development to get new clients for the team
    -Persistently overachieved monthly financial targets

