James KRUGER

Schaffhausen

En résumé

Diversified profile with different experiences and interests in different countries and positions. Seeking to diversify myself even more to acquire a better general understanding of the different functions in a company and become a better manager.
I see myself as a data driven professional, keen in improving processes, eliminating waste, truly interested in the leadership facing issues and constantly putting myself in uncomfortable positions to strengthen my points of improvement.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic
Microsoft Office
Lean supply chain
Mobilité internationale
Esprit d'équipe
Analyse de données

Entreprises

  • TE Connectivity - Supply Chain Trainee Program

    Schaffhausen 2016 - 2016 4th Assignment: Indirect Procurement – Corporate – Brno – CZ

  • TE Connectivity - Supply Chain Trainee Programm

    Schaffhausen 2015 - 2016 3rd Assignment: Procurement – AD&M BU– Swindon – UK :
    - Improved the delivery performance tracking process (North America and Europe plants)
    - Packaging RFQ
    - Developed Supplier risk assessment tool
    - Took part of supplier audit
    - Assisted in different TE Operational Advantage (TEOA) courses (TEOA Procurement and TEOA Business Improvement Bootcamp)

  • TE Connectivity - Supply Chain Trainee Program

    Schaffhausen 2015 - 2015 2nd Assignment: Network Design – Global Logistic – Den Bosch – NL :
    - Conducted an analyze on moving 4300 parts, total cost of 3,3M$, from one location to another one
    - Maximized the savings by analyzing each part of the effectiveness to move it to the new location, savings of 280K$
    - Improved the outbound transit time by 5%
    - Worked closely with different stakeholders and presented results in front of them
    - Gathered a maximum of data and pointed out the inconsistencies in order to get the most accurate total network design cost
    - Helped in the migration of the sold Business Unit to the new company by creating macros who improved following the status update

  • TE Connectivity - Supply Chain Trainee Program

    Schaffhausen 2014 - 2015 1st Assignment: Procurement – Data Communication BU – DE :
    - Identified and conducted RFQ's for the Private Branded Labeled products:
    => Total of 7,5M$ spend, 235K$ savings
    => Supplier consolidation
    - Cash Flow improvement by aligning Payment terms cross regional
    - Identified future opportunities of Cash Flow improvement cross regional, before the merger of two
    Business Units

  • Messier-Bugatti-Dowty - Analyse de la performance achats

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - 2014 - Chargé de la tenu du tableaux de bord achats et la mise à jour des indicateurs qui le
    compose
    - Optimisation du tableau de bord achats
    - Création de fichier de collecte d’information pour la génération automatique de numéros de
    contrats
    - Contrôle du Cash par l’analyse des délais de paiement et des paiements en avance
  • Natixis - BO courtage

    Paris 2011 - 2011 - Enregistrement des factures dans notre système
    - Vérification des montants de courtage facturés par les brokers et des tarifs du front office
    - Travail sur plusieurs produits (Swap, Spot, OTC, …)
    - Coordination avec le middle et les traders pour les confirmations des factures

  • Renault - Chargé de projet de prévision rapport sinistres à primes (apprentissage)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2013 - Chargé de mise au point d’une méthode de prévision des RSAP (Rapport Sinistres A Primes) pour les différents types de contrats
    - Réalisation d’étude du RSAP à l’international pour le Marketing
    - Mise en place, mesure de performance et amélioration des méthodologies développées
    - Réalisation d’étude transversales avec d’autres services
    - Tenue de différentes réunions de présentations de résultats
    - Analyse des résultats obtenues

  • Weiland et Partenaires - Comptable

    2007 - 2009 - Réalisation de toute la comptabilité, que ce soit la comptabilité fournisseur, client ou paye
    - Bilan, Trésorerie
    - Gestion des stocks et sélection des différents fournisseurs

Formations

  • ESMA Marne- La - Vallée (Soissons)

    Soissons maintenant

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 2011 - 2014 Master Grande école

  • ESM-A

    Marne La Vallee 2010 - 2011 Management

    ESM (Enseignement Supérieure du Management)

  • FH Aachen (Aachen)

    Aachen 2009 - 2010

  • EFACI

    Issy Les Moulineaux 2007 - 2009 Agent technico-commercial

  • EFACI

    Issy Les Moulineaux 2007 - 2009 Comptabilité/ Gestion

  • Lycée Franco Allemand

    Buc 1998 - 2007 ES

