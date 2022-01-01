Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
James WILSON
Ajouter
James WILSON
ALSACE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma
Entreprises
WeylChem Group of Companies
- Head of HSE
2015 - maintenant
WeylChem Lamotte SAS
- Responsable Projets & Excellence
Trosly-Breuil
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne-Laure BINTEIN
Brice BAYLE
Françoise GAUDREL CHAUVEL
Laurence DAUTRICHE DEZETTER
Yvanie GARANT