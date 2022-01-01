Menu

Jamila EL KHANNAJI

Paris

En résumé

Jeune diplomée d'un Master 2 Sciences de Gestion Management Général à l'IAE de Lille .

Entreprises

  • Galeries Lafayette - Responsable des Ventes

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Manager sur le departement Femme.

  • SFD - Responsable Adjointe

    Paris 2013 - 2013

Formations

  • IAE

    Lille 2010 - 2011 Management général des Business Units

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Roubaix 2009 - 2010 MASTER 1 SCIENCES DE GESTION ADMINISTRATION DES AFFAIRES

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Roubaix 2008 - 2009 LICENCE 3 SCIENCES DE GESTION ADMINISTRATION DES AFFAIRES

  • Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)

    Lille 2007 - 2008 BTS 2 MANAGEMENT DES UNITES COMMERCIALES

  • Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)

    Lille 2006 - 2007 BTS 1 MANAGEMENT DES UNITES COMMERCIALES

