Jamila EL KHANNAJI
Jamila EL KHANNAJI
Paris
En résumé
Jeune diplomée d'un Master 2 Sciences de Gestion Management Général à l'IAE de Lille .
Entreprises
Galeries Lafayette
- Responsable des Ventes
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Manager sur le departement Femme.
SFD
- Responsable Adjointe
Paris
2013 - 2013
Formations
IAE
Lille
2010 - 2011
Management général des Business Units
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Roubaix
2009 - 2010
MASTER 1 SCIENCES DE GESTION ADMINISTRATION DES AFFAIRES
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Roubaix
2008 - 2009
LICENCE 3 SCIENCES DE GESTION ADMINISTRATION DES AFFAIRES
Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
2007 - 2008
BTS 2 MANAGEMENT DES UNITES COMMERCIALES
Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
2006 - 2007
BTS 1 MANAGEMENT DES UNITES COMMERCIALES
Réseau
Alexandre THAVISOUK
Anissa AMARA
Christopher CARDOSO
Emilie MUROT - TURCKX
Mickael DUVETTE
Mohamed ANKOURI
Najib BREDAA
Pierre DE SAUW
Sébastien DELCROIX