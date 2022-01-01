Jamila MANSOURI

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Aéronautique
Management
Entreprises
ESA - European Space Agency
- Project Lead Engineer
2009 - maintenant2009 - 2012 : Ariane5 ME Cryogenic Propulsion System Project Engineer
2012- up to now : Ariane5 ME & Ariane6 Upper Stage Lead Engineer
Main duties :
- Manage h/w procurement through Industry, set-up and manage the execution of tenders in conformance to ESA Best Practices, manage the execution of the work up to achievement
- Coordinate technical support activities
- Manage functional tests campaigns preparation, execution and analysis. Liaise with the Launcher Verification and Validation Manager and Subsystem AIT responsible to guarantee the correct flow-down and implementation of verification requirements to test campaigns implementation
Arianespace
- Project Manager
Evry-Courcouronnes 2007 - 2009Main duties :
-Technical authority for the Upper Stage of Ariane5 ECA during flight campaigns in Kourou
- Follow-up of the HM7B engine production and its propulsion system to guarantee the flight worthiness of the material and to maintain the qualification of the hardware
- Technical support for development studies
Snecma Groupe SAFRAN
- Space propulsion Engineer
Courcouronnes2000 - 2007Main duties :
- Responsible for thermal analysis of propulsion system : Thermo-mechanical design of propulsion system in development
- Follow-up of thermal modelling, support for the customers in the choice of the concepts
- Responsible for functional studies of the Upper Stage of Ariane ECA : Follow-up of the tests and modelling of the chill down process of the stage , exploitation of functional parameters results in flight of propulsion system
- Establishment of stage specifications, functional and qualification files