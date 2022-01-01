Menu

Jamila MANSOURI

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Aéronautique
Management

Entreprises

  • ESA - European Space Agency - Project Lead Engineer

    2009 - maintenant 2009 - 2012 : Ariane5 ME Cryogenic Propulsion System Project Engineer
    2012- up to now : Ariane5 ME & Ariane6 Upper Stage Lead Engineer

    Main duties :

    - Manage h/w procurement through Industry, set-up and manage the execution of tenders in conformance to ESA Best Practices, manage the execution of the work up to achievement
    - Coordinate technical support activities
    - Manage functional tests campaigns preparation, execution and analysis. Liaise with the Launcher Verification and Validation Manager and Subsystem AIT responsible to guarantee the correct flow-down and implementation of verification requirements to test campaigns implementation

  • Arianespace - Project Manager

    Evry-Courcouronnes 2007 - 2009 Main duties :

    -Technical authority for the Upper Stage of Ariane5 ECA during flight campaigns in Kourou
    - Follow-up of the HM7B engine production and its propulsion system to guarantee the flight worthiness of the material and to maintain the qualification of the hardware
    - Technical support for development studies

  • Snecma Groupe SAFRAN - Space propulsion Engineer

    Courcouronnes 2000 - 2007 Main duties :

    - Responsible for thermal analysis of propulsion system : Thermo-mechanical design of propulsion system in development
    - Follow-up of thermal modelling, support for the customers in the choice of the concepts
    - Responsible for functional studies of the Upper Stage of Ariane ECA : Follow-up of the tests and modelling of the chill down process of the stage , exploitation of functional parameters results in flight of propulsion system
    - Establishment of stage specifications, functional and qualification files

Formations

Réseau