Jean-Baptiste PENNES

Mes compétences :
autonome
Chef de projet
Community manager
DIRECTOR
Evénementiel
Internet
Jeu vidéo
Leader
Manager
Microsoft Project
Project manager
RIGOUREUX
Video
Web
Entreprises
Ubisoft Entertainment
- EMEA Product & eSport Manager
Rennes2012 - maintenant
Blizzard Entertainment SAS
- Community Team Manager
Versailles2004 - 2009- Development of the Community team in terms of structure, size, processes, tools, strategy & planning.
- Spokesperson during two years on various media: TV, radio, press, fan sites, podcast.
- Team management of Assistant Community Managers and Online Community Representatives.
- Support of the French speaking community: creation of community tools and programs for gathering feedback, providing information, animation and retention.
- Handling of three major beta tests: World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King.
- Launch of WoW and its two expansions including midnight openings in several main cities across Europe.
- Organisation and participation to major video gaming shows such as ESWC, WCG, Games Convention.
- Management of several external partners regarding events, animation, co branding, sponsoring.
- Stage and animation leader for our own event, Blizzard Worldwide, for 20000 European attendees.
GOA
- Community & Project Manager
2004 - 2004- Development of a new community
- Strategic orientation in terms of target and product evolution
GOA
- Tester & Community Manager
2003 - 2003- Alpha testing
- Community Manager: preparation and development of the closed beta test
Wanadoo Portals
- Animator and moderator
2002 - 2002- Creation of a legal process related to pedophilia
- Animation and moderation of personal pages on Wanadoo and Voila
CIDE
- Internet & computer manager
2001 - 2001- Creation of an online Website
- Responsible for computer maintenance
Comité de Paris de la Ligue contre le cancer
- Assistant director of communication
1999 - 2000- Event creation for gathering funds
- Organization of holiday trips for sick children