Jean-Baptiste PENNES

Rennes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
autonome
Chef de projet
Community manager
DIRECTOR
Evénementiel
Internet
Jeu vidéo
Leader
Manager
Microsoft Project
Project manager
RIGOUREUX
Video
Web

Entreprises

  • Ubisoft Entertainment  - EMEA Product & eSport Manager

    Rennes 2012 - maintenant

  • Blizzard Entertainment SAS - Community Team Manager

    Versailles 2004 - 2009 - Development of the Community team in terms of structure, size, processes, tools, strategy & planning.
    - Spokesperson during two years on various media: TV, radio, press, fan sites, podcast.
    - Team management of Assistant Community Managers and Online Community Representatives.
    - Support of the French speaking community: creation of community tools and programs for gathering feedback, providing information, animation and retention.
    - Handling of three major beta tests: World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King.
    - Launch of WoW and its two expansions including midnight openings in several main cities across Europe.
    - Organisation and participation to major video gaming shows such as ESWC, WCG, Games Convention.
    - Management of several external partners regarding events, animation, co branding, sponsoring.
    - Stage and animation leader for our own event, Blizzard Worldwide, for 20000 European attendees.

  • GOA - Community & Project Manager

    2004 - 2004 - Development of a new community
    - Strategic orientation in terms of target and product evolution

  • GOA - Tester & Community Manager

    2003 - 2003 - Alpha testing
    - Community Manager: preparation and development of the closed beta test

  • Wanadoo Portals - Animator and moderator

    2002 - 2002 - Creation of a legal process related to pedophilia
    - Animation and moderation of personal pages on Wanadoo and Voila

  • CIDE - Internet & computer manager

    2001 - 2001 - Creation of an online Website
    - Responsible for computer maintenance

  • Comité de Paris de la Ligue contre le cancer - Assistant director of communication

    1999 - 2000 - Event creation for gathering funds
    - Organization of holiday trips for sick children

Formations

  • EFFICOM (Paris)

    Paris 2000 - 2001

  • ISCOM (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 1999

