Jean-Charles MICHELOT

Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Assurance qualité
8D
Audit qualité
Contrôle qualité
Gestion de la qualité

  • Jaeger-LeCoultre - Supplier Quality Engineer

    2016 - maintenant

  • EMT France (MAIKE Automotive Group) - Responsable Assurance Qualité Fournisseurs / Supplier Quality Assurance Manager

    1997 - 2015 - Guarantee parts conformity and stability.
    - Qualify new suppliers. Conduct supplier process development activities and validate new production processes.
    - Prevent the risks and anticipate the failures.
    - Manage the supplier non-conformances : Interface with suppliers in failure analysis investigations, analyse root causes of non-conformance, implement corrective actions.
    - Select, develop and follow the suppliers : Manage the process of approving new suppliers. Perform audits of supplier’s processes and identify improvement opportunities, implement process enhancements, monitore the quality performance of suppliers.
    - Promote the quality towards the suppliers, encourage them to develop the best practical. Handle supplier continuous improvement programs.
    - Establish, change supplier quality policies.
    - Update quality system documents including procedures, work instructions, forms.

  • SNOP - Groupe FSD - Technicien Assurance Qualité

    1994 - 1997

  • ERGM - ETAMAT - Adjoint au Responsable Qualité

    1993 - 1994 Poursuivre la démarche qualité, la développer pour mettre en conformité le système au modèle ISO9001

  • Valeo Simplex - Stagiaire

    1992 - 1993 Mise à niveau qualité d’un nouveau sous-traitant
    Miise en place du KANBAN

  • SEB - Stagiaire

    1991 - 1991 Certification ISO 9001

