Jean-Charles MICHELOT

1997 - 2015- Guarantee parts conformity and stability.
- Qualify new suppliers. Conduct supplier process development activities and validate new production processes.
- Prevent the risks and anticipate the failures.
- Manage the supplier non-conformances : Interface with suppliers in failure analysis investigations, analyse root causes of non-conformance, implement corrective actions.
- Select, develop and follow the suppliers : Manage the process of approving new suppliers. Perform audits of supplier’s processes and identify improvement opportunities, implement process enhancements, monitore the quality performance of suppliers.
- Promote the quality towards the suppliers, encourage them to develop the best practical. Handle supplier continuous improvement programs.
- Establish, change supplier quality policies.
- Update quality system documents including procedures, work instructions, forms.
SNOP - Groupe FSD
- Technicien Assurance Qualité
1994 - 1997
ERGM - ETAMAT
- Adjoint au Responsable Qualité
1993 - 1994Poursuivre la démarche qualité, la développer pour mettre en conformité le système au modèle ISO9001
Valeo Simplex
- Stagiaire
1992 - 1993Mise à niveau qualité d’un nouveau sous-traitant
Miise en place du KANBAN