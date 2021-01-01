Menu

Jean-Christophe CAMUS

LILLE

En résumé

Excited by mobility and innovation I had the opportunity to actively participate in many projects around these topics during my professional career.
I am passionate about bringing these technologies to a better end-user experience.

I am currently a Solution Engineer at Critizr after 4 years as a functional and project manager AMOA mobile & innovation within the Lille agency of Sopra Steria Group.

Previously I had the chance to spend 3 years in the brilliant agency Backelite (www.backelite.com) as a mobile project manager to put this passion into practice, mainly for the benefit of Crédit Agricole, Vente-privee.com and others.

And still well before I spent 4 1/2 years at Accenture to acquire a methodology that allowed me to be even more efficient while focusing on web technologies and project management.

Pour me contacter privilégier Linkedin.

Entreprises

  • Critizr - Solution Engineer

    LILLE 2017 - maintenant

  • Sopra Steria - Consultant Mobile

    Paris 2013 - 2017 - Applications Android et iOS pour Boulanger :
    => https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=fr.boulanger.application
    => https://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/boulanger/id401920975
    -- Trophée LSA innovation de la meilleure appli m-commerce 2015 (http://shi-ga.net/1l1 )

    - Application B2E sur tablette Android pour Immochan

    -Site responsive design e-commerce pour Nexity Multys

    Mais aussi :
    - Expertise mobile
    - Conseil fonctionnel et ergonomique
    - Pôle innovation (Objets Connectés, http://cityhero.fr/)
    - Gestion de projet
    - Référent mobilité division Nord-Est
    - Manager de proximité (gestion de carrière)

  • Backelite - Chef de projet mobile

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Missions effectuées
    Chef de projet et consultant technique, en 3 ans j'ai eu l'occasion d'intervenir sur les projets suivants :
    - Application Android "Mon Budget" pour le Crédit Agricole :
    => https://market.android.com/details?id=fr.creditagricole.androidapp
    => http://www.backelite.com/blog/references/credit-agricole/
    ==> 1 million d'installations depuis le Google Play.

    - Sites mobiles des caisses régionales du Crédit Agricole SA :
    => https://ca-mobile.com/ (et les sites mobiles régionaux)
    => http://www.credit-agricole.fr/demo/mobile/demo-mobile.php
    => http://www.backelite.com/blog/references/credit-agricol

    - Application iPhone et iPad pour Vente-Privee.com :
    => http://www.backelite.com/blog/references/venteprivee/
    => http://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/vente-privee-com/id374935406?mt=8
    => Première de l'Apple Store moins de 24h après sa sortie (http://www.backelite.com/reference.php?id-ref=91) !
    Trophées :
    -- Trophée ecommerce 2010 catégorie internet mobile pour l'application iPhone.
    -- Mobile Awards 2010 d'argent pour l'application m-commerce pour mobile.
    -- Trophée ecommerce 2011 catégorie internet mobile pour l'application iPad.
    => http://fr.vente-privee.com/vp4/Mobile/Mobile.aspx
    => http://www.backelite.com/blog/references/venteprivee/

    - Site mobile institutionnel pour Lafarge : http://m.lafarge.com

    - Site mobile de simulation de crédit pour Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance : http://c-ready.transcred.com

    - Site mobile pour tablette en HTML5 avec Sencha Touch

    Application iPhone pour le CAStore (https://www.creditagricolestore.fr/)
    'Une application simple et funky pour consulter ses comptes Crédit Agricole"
    => https://www.creditagricolestore.fr/application.html/100
    => http://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/id546696859?mt=8

    Site mobile pour Kwixo.com
    => https://mobile.kwixo.com/

    Application iPhone pour Universal Music France
    => http://itunes.apple.com/fr/app/universal-music-france/id343286762?mt=8

  • Accenture TS - Ingénieur d'étude fonctionnel

    Paris 2005 - 2010 En 4 ans les missions au sein d'Accenture TS m'ont permis de me confirmer dans l'analyse fonctionnelle, l'application de méthodologie efficace de gestion du temps et de gestion de projets sur des problématiques clientes concrètes.
    Grande expérience humaine, mes missions m'ont permis d'assouvir ma curiosité et affirmer mes compétences.
    Compétences : gestion de projet, analyse fonctionnelle, rédaction de spécifications, relations clients.
    Clients : Viadeo Service, GDF, Unicef France, Generali, SFR.

Formations

  • UPJV

    Amiens 2004 - 2005 Systèmes d'informations - Multimédia et Internet - spécialités Réseaux & terminaux mobiles

  • IFSIC

    Rennes 2002 - 2004

  • ESUP

    Rennes 2000 - 2002 Developpeur d'applications

