Jean-Christophe CAMUS

Excited by mobility and innovation I had the opportunity to actively participate in many projects around these topics during my professional career.

I am passionate about bringing these technologies to a better end-user experience.



I am currently a Solution Engineer at Critizr after 4 years as a functional and project manager AMOA mobile & innovation within the Lille agency of Sopra Steria Group.



Previously I had the chance to spend 3 years in the brilliant agency Backelite (www.backelite.com) as a mobile project manager to put this passion into practice, mainly for the benefit of Crédit Agricole, Vente-privee.com and others.



And still well before I spent 4 1/2 years at Accenture to acquire a methodology that allowed me to be even more efficient while focusing on web technologies and project management.



Pour me contacter privilégier Linkedin.