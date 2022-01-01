Jean-Christophe GUIZIOU

Mes compétences :
ERP implementation
Data Analysis
ECPM
CPM
Gestion de projet
Contrôle interne
Fraude interne/externe
Audit interne
SoX
Entreprises
Richemont
- Business Risk Audit Manager
Paris2013 - maintenantUse an integrated audit team approach to improve the effectiveness and scope of audits and enhance the IA Activity’s value as a business partner
Université Paris Dauphine
- Lecturer for the Financial Audit Master Program (Master 229) (Tools of the auditor)
Paris2010 - 2013Main objectives:
-give general concepts of modern auditing;
-define integrated audit work-steps;
-define the role of the integrated audit and explain the added value generated from data analytics.
Ernst Young Advisory
- Senior Manager Advisory
2006 - 2013Senior manager with broad experience in all aspects of Process Improvement, Internal Audit & Internal Control Support, ERP implementation, etc…
• Strong People Management skills (usually in charge of teams up to 10 people)
• Strong Project Management skills (usually in charge of 10 assignments simultaneously)
• Strong business awareness
• Adaptable, Positive and Enthusiastic professional
• Team player
• International exposure
• Ernst & Young Senior Manager with broad experience in all aspects of Process Improvement, Internal Audit & Internal Control Support, ERP implementation, etc…
• Strong People Management skills (usually in charge of teams up to 10 people)
• Strong Project Management skills (usually in charge of 10 assignments simultaneously)
• Strong business awareness
• Adaptable, Positive and Enthusiastic professional
• Team player
• International exposure
Specialties:
Regulatory audits (external audit)
Internal Audit & Risk management
Process Improvement
ERP implementation
Project readiness audit
Mergers and acquisition (with IT focus)
Ernst Young LLP (Washington DC)
- Manager
2004 - 2006Manager in the Ernst and Young’s Technology and Risks Services department based in McLean, Virginia, USA.
• “Audit ” significant clients industry included –Industry-, -Investment funds-, and Banks
• Advisory audits significant industry assignments included –Telecom; Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry
Ernst Young France
- Senior auditor
2000 - 2004Senior auditor in the Ernst and Young’s Technology and Risks Services department based in Paris, France.
• “Audit” significant industry assignments included -Telecommunications industry- Third party application development review; -transportation- Payroll systems evaluation and CAATS data analysis of salary calculations.
• Internal audits significant industry assignments included -Pharmaceuticals-. Information system evaluation for the Food & Drug Administration regulations (Part 11); -Energy- Inventory project of fixed assets, legacy system migration to SAP; and –Telecommunications- – Mobile Operator Various projects realized as mandatory auditors mostly focused on Billing and Assets.
• Special projects significant assignments included -Financial Services-Bank- Compliance review for financial Basel II regulation. Inventory and audit of the critical processes (focusing on Business Continuity Planning);