Jean-Christophe GUIZIOU

Paris

Business risk Internal Audit Manager

ERP implementation
Data Analysis
ECPM
CPM
Gestion de projet
Contrôle interne
Fraude interne/externe
Audit interne
  • Richemont - Business Risk Audit Manager

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Use an integrated audit team approach to improve the effectiveness and scope of audits and enhance the IA Activity’s value as a business partner

  • Université Paris Dauphine - Lecturer for the Financial Audit Master Program (Master 229) (Tools of the auditor)

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Main objectives:
    -give general concepts of modern auditing;
    -define integrated audit work-steps;
    -define the role of the integrated audit and explain the added value generated from data analytics.

  • Ernst Young Advisory - Senior Manager Advisory

    2006 - 2013 Senior manager with broad experience in all aspects of Process Improvement, Internal Audit & Internal Control Support, ERP implementation, etc…
    • Strong People Management skills (usually in charge of teams up to 10 people)
    • Strong Project Management skills (usually in charge of 10 assignments simultaneously)
    • Strong business awareness
    • Adaptable, Positive and Enthusiastic professional
    • Team player
    • International exposure

    Specialties:
    Regulatory audits (external audit)
    Internal Audit & Risk management
    Process Improvement
    ERP implementation
    Project readiness audit
    Mergers and acquisition (with IT focus)

  • Ernst Young LLP (Washington DC) - Manager

    2004 - 2006 Manager in the Ernst and Young’s Technology and Risks Services department based in McLean, Virginia, USA.
    • “Audit ” significant clients industry included –Industry-, -Investment funds-, and Banks
    • Advisory audits significant industry assignments included –Telecom; Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry

  • Ernst Young France - Senior auditor

    2000 - 2004 Senior auditor in the Ernst and Young’s Technology and Risks Services department based in Paris, France.
    • “Audit” significant industry assignments included -Telecommunications industry- Third party application development review; -transportation- Payroll systems evaluation and CAATS data analysis of salary calculations.
    • Internal audits significant industry assignments included -Pharmaceuticals-. Information system evaluation for the Food & Drug Administration regulations (Part 11); -Energy- Inventory project of fixed assets, legacy system migration to SAP; and –Telecommunications- – Mobile Operator Various projects realized as mandatory auditors mostly focused on Billing and Assets.
    • Special projects significant assignments included -Financial Services-Bank- Compliance review for financial Basel II regulation. Inventory and audit of the critical processes (focusing on Business Continuity Planning);

