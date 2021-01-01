Jean-Christophe NAQUET-RADIGUET

Mes compétences :
Magnitude
SAP FI
SAP CO
Microsoft Office
Business Objects
SAP BW
SAP ReFx
Entreprises
Infracos
- Financial controler
2015 - maintenant
SFR
- Business Controller Infrastructure and IS
2014 - 2015
Sanofi Pasteur
- Deputy financial controller
Lyon2012 - 2013Sanofi Pasteur Korea, human vaccine company (sales 2012: 28 MEUR),
Deputy financial controller, Seoul
- Reported monthly Sales, P&L and Headcount
- Forecast monthly budget and long range plan (5 year)
- Secured the affiliate process further to :
∙ Change of business model (distributor to direct distribution)
∙ Harmonization of group reporting information systems (Business Object, MARCO consolidated margin)
- Organized discussions with departments (demand & supply, marketing, sales) to apprehend the company’s activity to increase the quality of financial data
Sanofi Pasteur
- Finance Controller
Lyon2011 - 2011Sanofi Pasteur, world leader human vaccine company (sales 2012: 3 897 MEUR),
Financial controller Asia Pacific internship (sales 2012: 500 MEUR, 18 countries), France
- Consolidated and reported financial information from Asian countries (Sales, P&L, HC)
- Analyzed monthly variances versus budget for Sales, P&L and Headcount
- Built the business planning for yearly trends and monthly budget
In Extenso
- Auditor
Lyon-2E-Arrondissement2009 - 2009- Controlled veracity and validity of accounts
- Analyzed of financial health
Coca Cola Enterprise
- Salesman
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2007- Negotiated to develop Coca-Cola products’ availability and visibility
- Negotiated of the numbers of products with the shop owner
Formations
ESDES - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et Management (Lyon)
Lyon2006 - 2011Master in Finance, Audit and Controlling
Graduated of ESDES, Business and Management school
2 semesters abroad:
2009 Instituto de estudios superiores de Tamaulipas, Tampico, Mexico
Management, Statistics, Financial Statement Analysis, Money and Capital in Mexican Market
2008 University of Cumbria, Lancaster, England
Accounting, Management, Economics of EU and HR Management