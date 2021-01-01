Menu

Jean-Christophe NAQUET-RADIGUET

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Magnitude
SAP FI
SAP CO
Microsoft Office
Business Objects
SAP BW
SAP ReFx

Entreprises

  • Infracos - Financial controler

    2015 - maintenant

  • SFR - Business Controller Infrastructure and IS

    2014 - 2015

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Deputy financial controller

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Sanofi Pasteur Korea, human vaccine company (sales 2012: 28 MEUR),
    Deputy financial controller, Seoul
    - Reported monthly Sales, P&L and Headcount
    - Forecast monthly budget and long range plan (5 year)
    - Secured the affiliate process further to :
    ∙ Change of business model (distributor to direct distribution)
    ∙ Harmonization of group reporting information systems (Business Object, MARCO consolidated margin)
    - Organized discussions with departments (demand & supply, marketing, sales) to apprehend the company’s activity to increase the quality of financial data

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Finance Controller

    Lyon 2011 - 2011 Sanofi Pasteur, world leader human vaccine company (sales 2012: 3 897 MEUR),
    Financial controller Asia Pacific internship (sales 2012: 500 MEUR, 18 countries), France
    - Consolidated and reported financial information from Asian countries (Sales, P&L, HC)
    - Analyzed monthly variances versus budget for Sales, P&L and Headcount
    - Built the business planning for yearly trends and monthly budget

  • In Extenso - Auditor

    Lyon-2E-Arrondissement 2009 - 2009 - Controlled veracity and validity of accounts
    - Analyzed of financial health

  • Coca Cola Enterprise - Salesman

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2007 - Negotiated to develop Coca-Cola products’ availability and visibility
    - Negotiated of the numbers of products with the shop owner

Formations

  • ESDES - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et Management (Lyon)

    Lyon 2006 - 2011 Master in Finance, Audit and Controlling

    Graduated of ESDES, Business and Management school

    2 semesters abroad:

    2009 Instituto de estudios superiores de Tamaulipas, Tampico, Mexico
    Management, Statistics, Financial Statement Analysis, Money and Capital in Mexican Market

    2008 University of Cumbria, Lancaster, England
    Accounting, Management, Economics of EU and HR Management

