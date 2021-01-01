Retail
Jean Christophe SINTÈS
Jean Christophe SINTÈS
06
Entreprises
Manroland
- Responsable de Vente Régional
1996 - maintenant
Rexel
- Commercial
Paris
1993 - 1996
Premier étape
Second d'agence ( gestion du stock et ventes)
Vente produits électriques industriels.
Deuxième étape
Commerciale itinérant.
Vente produits électriques industriels.
Formations
IUT Lannion
1991 - 1992
ASTC troisième année commerciale
Langevin (La Seynes Sur Mer)
La Seynes Sur Mer
1989 - 1991
BTS Maintenance industrielle
Maintenance industrielle
Les Eucalyptus
Nice
1988 - 1988
Bac F3
Electrotech
Bruno MARTINEZ
Christian MOINE
Christophe CHANUS
Clerget JEAN MARC
Davy BORRON
Didier BROUILLARD
Jean-Luc PIANTONI
Kader BOUKHRISS
Pascal CROUZET
Sébastien PASTEL