Hi there!



My name is Jean-François Bozec, I am a french passionate digital design student!



I started my further studies with two intensive years of industrial design and I'm actually learning 3D modeling, CG images creation, CG animation universe and many others creative things at the ISD Rubika in Valenciennes.



Oh and I love sketching everything that crosses my mind, producing rock music during my free time, go surfing, and most of all try to stretch my limits in every action I start.

I love what I do, and I hope you'll enjoy it too!



You can also take a look at my portfolio available here :

I'm currently looking for my end of studies internship, feel free to contact me! ✆



Mes compétences :

Sketching

Rendering

Logic pro 9 & X

Photoview 360

Adobe Photoshop

Vray

Adobe InDesign

SolidWorks

3D Studio Max

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Muse

Final Cut Pro

Cubase 4 & 5

CINEMA 4D

Adobe After Effects

Autodesk Maya