Hi there!
My name is Jean-François Bozec, I am a french passionate digital design student!
I started my further studies with two intensive years of industrial design and I'm actually learning 3D modeling, CG images creation, CG animation universe and many others creative things at the ISD Rubika in Valenciennes.
Oh and I love sketching everything that crosses my mind, producing rock music during my free time, go surfing, and most of all try to stretch my limits in every action I start.
I love what I do, and I hope you'll enjoy it too!
You can also take a look at my portfolio available here :
I'm currently looking for my end of studies internship, feel free to contact me! ✆
Mes compétences :
Sketching
Rendering
Logic pro 9 & X
Photoview 360
Adobe Photoshop
Vray
Adobe InDesign
SolidWorks
3D Studio Max
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe Muse
Final Cut Pro
Cubase 4 & 5
CINEMA 4D
Adobe After Effects
Autodesk Maya