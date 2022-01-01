Menu

Jean-François BRESSY

LES FINS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • FABI Automobile

    maintenant

  • Bourbon AP - Responsable de projets

    2005 - maintenant Développement et mise en production de nouveaux projets dans le domaine de l’Automobile.
    Prise en compte de modification client de la consultation à la mise en place en production

  • MGI Coutier - Responsable de projets

    Champfromier 1994 - 2005 Développement des études et industrialisation des fonctions pour automobile tels que des carters moteur, support batterie, support faisceaux

  • Manducher - Projeteur Responsable d’étude

    1991 - 1994

Formations

  • Université Metz

    Metz 1987 - 1990 D.E.S.S. en Génie Mécanique et Productique

  • IUT GMP

    Limoges 1985 - 1987 DUT Génie Mécanique et Productique

