Bienvenue
Jean-François BRESSY
Jean-François BRESSY
LES FINS
Election présidentielle 2022
Le
résultat de la présidentielle aux Fins
Entreprises
FABI Automobile
maintenant
Bourbon AP
- Responsable de projets
2005 - maintenant
Développement et mise en production de nouveaux projets dans le domaine de l’Automobile.
Prise en compte de modification client de la consultation à la mise en place en production
MGI Coutier
- Responsable de projets
Champfromier
1994 - 2005
Développement des études et industrialisation des fonctions pour automobile tels que des carters moteur, support batterie, support faisceaux
Manducher
- Projeteur Responsable d’étude
1991 - 1994
Formations
Université Metz
Metz
1987 - 1990
D.E.S.S. en Génie Mécanique et Productique
IUT GMP
Limoges
1985 - 1987
DUT Génie Mécanique et Productique
Réseau
Anne-Catherine ROEDEL
Benoit PAQUES
Cindy FELICIEN
Evariste JACQUET
Franck THOMAS
Frédéric DELRUE
Isabelle FOLTZER
Jean-François STEINER
Mickael PEREIRA
Pierre-Marc GAMONET