Jean Francois COUTURE

Présentement en recherche d'un produit ou projet en importation au Canada avec vous !!!

Directeur des comptes NuBills Club

www.NuBills.com (site International)

www.NuBills.ca (site Québec-Canada)

IMPORT - EXPORT LED/DEL pour clients au Canada ou extérieur...

Tout ce qui est possible d`avoir en éclairage de la Chine, nous pourrons vous le trouver au meilleur prix possible !

581.999.6275 (Québec-Canada)

Présentement, nous avons 2 principaux produits exclusifs:

soit le Shuttle One, en version V-2, V-3, V-4, V-6 et nos Street Lights au LED,

qui sont des produits de haute puissance ( jusqu'à 1000 Watts) qui s'adressent aux marchés industriels et commerciaux, pour les entrepôt des Villes et Municipalités, ou encore super marchés ou place publique avec au minimum 25 pieds de hauteurs à éclairer....

Ce sont des endroits ciblées comme acheteurs potentiels...

Nous annonçons le création en Europe, d'un réseau de partenaires licenciés, qui sera notre principale source de distribution de nos produits d'éclairage DEL, qui s'adressent aux clients industriels et commerciaux.

Pour infos sur les territoires et les différents types de licences disponibles,

SVP contactez-nous...

par courriel à LEDECOGREEN2013@GMAIL.COM



Groupe Solutions Optimum Canada inc.

recherche distributeurs licenciés pour l'Europe sur nouvel éclairage DEL Multi Chips qui donnent aux clients 50% d'économie sur la facture d'électricité annuelle, nous avons la distribution mondiale sur ce produit et nous avons déjà vendu à

U.S. ARMY, BOEING , PRATT & WHITNEY, BOMBARDIER, COMPLEXE SPORTIF DE CHAMBLY, DIFFÉRENTES VILLES & MUNICIPALITÉS, etc...

MAINTENANT DISPONIBLE pour Tout L'Europe



http://www.modularledsystems.com





Good morning,

I started working in this LED market in 2009, and joint a company in JV call Green Logic Canada.

The main shareholder of Green Logic Canada has partnered with me in the company ECO GREEN INT'L to set strength of worldwide distribution networks, and also to make distribution affiliate agreements on our exclusive product:

Shuttle One (seeArray) ...

We pick last year, our biggest customer, the Canadian railway company CN, and we made an affiliate agreement for find somes distributors to resell the Shuttle One product and also the new product of LED exterior Flood Lights IP 67 of 1000 Watts, will be released CuL approved in June 2016 ...

Infos at :

www.modularledsystems.com



So here's a little background about our experience with this company has just completed the distribution agreement ans production we announced recently!

If you show some interest in our offer, or if you want received more infos,

so we want somes news from you with pleasure ...

Best Regards

Jeff



