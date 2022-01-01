Menu

Jean Francois COUTURE

VILLE DE QUÉBEC

En résumé

Présentement en recherche d'un produit ou projet en importation au Canada avec vous !!!
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Directeur des comptes NuBills Club
www.NuBills.com (site International)
www.NuBills.ca (site Québec-Canada)
__________________________________________________
IMPORT - EXPORT LED/DEL pour clients au Canada ou extérieur...
Tout ce qui est possible d`avoir en éclairage de la Chine, nous pourrons vous le trouver au meilleur prix possible !
581.999.6275 (Québec-Canada)
______________________________________________________________________________________

Présentement, nous avons 2 principaux produits exclusifs:
soit le Shuttle One, en version V-2, V-3, V-4, V-6 et nos Street Lights au LED,
qui sont des produits de haute puissance ( jusqu'à 1000 Watts) qui s'adressent aux marchés industriels et commerciaux, pour les entrepôt des Villes et Municipalités, ou encore super marchés ou place publique avec au minimum 25 pieds de hauteurs à éclairer....
Ce sont des endroits ciblées comme acheteurs potentiels...
Nous annonçons le création en Europe, d'un réseau de partenaires licenciés, qui sera notre principale source de distribution de nos produits d'éclairage DEL, qui s'adressent aux clients industriels et commerciaux.
Pour infos sur les territoires et les différents types de licences disponibles,
SVP contactez-nous...
par courriel à LEDECOGREEN2013@GMAIL.COM

Groupe Solutions Optimum Canada inc.
recherche distributeurs licenciés pour l'Europe sur nouvel éclairage DEL Multi Chips qui donnent aux clients 50% d'économie sur la facture d'électricité annuelle, nous avons la distribution mondiale sur ce produit et nous avons déjà vendu à
U.S. ARMY, BOEING , PRATT & WHITNEY, BOMBARDIER, COMPLEXE SPORTIF DE CHAMBLY, DIFFÉRENTES VILLES & MUNICIPALITÉS, etc...
MAINTENANT DISPONIBLE pour Tout L'Europe

http://www.modularledsystems.com


Good morning,
I started working in this LED market in 2009, and joint a company in JV call Green Logic Canada.
The main shareholder of Green Logic Canada has partnered with me in the company ECO GREEN INT'L to set strength of worldwide distribution networks, and also to make distribution affiliate agreements on our exclusive product:
Shuttle One (seeArray) ...
We pick last year, our biggest customer, the Canadian railway company CN, and we made an affiliate agreement for find somes distributors to resell the Shuttle One product and also the new product of LED exterior Flood Lights IP 67 of 1000 Watts, will be released CuL approved in June 2016 ...
Infos at :
www.modularledsystems.com

So here's a little background about our experience with this company has just completed the distribution agreement ans production we announced recently!
If you show some interest in our offer, or if you want received more infos,
so we want somes news from you with pleasure ...
Best Regards
Jeff

Mes compétences :
Directeur général
Management
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Customer Relationship Management
Agent
Adobe X Pro

Entreprises

  • Rona l'Entrepôt - Rona Durand - Rona - Représentant

    2014 - 2015 Estimateur Construction Marceau inc. - Lac Sergent
    en Construction

  • CT Paiement inc. - Représentant

    2010 - 2014 affaires nouveaux comptes de marchands
    Analyse et proposition de

  • Commerce International Exportation - Directeur de la Logistique/Shipping Outre-Mer

    2009 - maintenant Tous les ventes au niveau de la Logistique expédition et réception,
    Tracking du cargo aérien et/ou maritime !

  • 4200268 Canada inc. - Service clientèle

    2004 - 2010 meilleurs taux Suivi Producteur Inter Show Productions
    en Vente & Production de spectacles
    évènement pour des
    Artistes Indépendants

  • Vidéotron-Québecor Media - Représentant

    2003 - 2004 ventes itinérantes Impact représentation
    (Cold Calls) Promouvoir et abonner les clients au câble,
    télévision et internet. Terr. Ville de Québec.

  • Alarme Zone - Coordinateur

    2001 - 2003 directe & Alarme Zone
    Coordinateur - Évaluer les besoins, conclure les ventes
    installations et céduler lesinstallations.

  • Les Distributions Herman Co. Inc. - Vendeur

    1997 - 2001 Livreur Sous-contractant en distribution de produits
    Importés :dépanneurs pharmacies et magasins au
    Québec et Ontario.

  • M.B. inc - Gérant & Superviseur

    1993 - 1997 Supervision équipe de vendeurs et
    gestion des ventes sur la route Ontario-
    Nouveau Brunswick-Prov.Québec

  • Agence de Protection Blindée de Québec - Agenr de sécurité

    1989 - 1993 Sécurité
    Surveillance Effectuer la surveillance de bâtiments
    terrain du Gouverment du Québec comme:
    (Ancien Zoo de Qc, Colisée de Qc.
    Parc Cartier-Brébeuf,Min. du Revenu,

Formations

  • Sullivan-Institut Athéna (Québec)

    Québec 2000 - 2001 A.E.C.

    Diplôme Webmestre

  • Cégep De Sainte-Foy (Québec)

    Québec 1989 - 1991 D.E.C. Administration des affaires

    Option Marketing (1 année) - Diplôme

  • Cegep Ste Foy (Québec)

    Québec 1988 - 1991 Cours de 2000 heures en Administration générale avec spécialisation en Marketing...
    Implication aux activités de levée de fonds pour l'association étudiante et comité des finissants
    Cours de mathématique 203 fini en 2001 pour obtenir les crédits manquants.
    Diplôme obtenu en 2001.

