Jean-François DREVIN
Jean-François DREVIN
ANGERS
Entreprises
FREDON PAYS DE LOIRE
- Chargé de mission
2011 - maintenant
CCI 49
- Chargé de mission territorial
2009 - 2010
Communauté d'Agglomération Troyenne
- Chef de projet politique de la ville - CUCS
2005 - 2008
Ville de Lunéville
- Chef de projet politique de la ville - contrat de ville - rénovation urbaine
2004 - 2005
Ville d'Epinal
- Chargé d'études et d'opérations renouvellement urbain
2003 - 2004
Formations
Université Tours Francois Rabelais (Tours)
Tours
2000 - 2002
DESS aménagement urbanisme
Réseau
Amélie BOISTEUX
Dauchez CHRISTOPHE
Emilie ROY
Isabelle LAURENT
Marion CHARPIE-PRUVOST
Michel LOCILLA (LOCILLA)
Olivier LAMY
Philippe LEMEE
Pierre-Yves BOSSÉ
Sandrine LEMAISTRE