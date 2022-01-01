Menu

Jean-François DREVIN

ANGERS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Angers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FREDON PAYS DE LOIRE - Chargé de mission

    2011 - maintenant

  • CCI 49 - Chargé de mission territorial

    2009 - 2010

  • Communauté d'Agglomération Troyenne - Chef de projet politique de la ville - CUCS

    2005 - 2008

  • Ville de Lunéville - Chef de projet politique de la ville - contrat de ville - rénovation urbaine

    2004 - 2005

  • Ville d'Epinal - Chargé d'études et d'opérations renouvellement urbain

    2003 - 2004

Formations

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais (Tours)

    Tours 2000 - 2002 DESS aménagement urbanisme

Réseau