Jean-Francois EHRHART

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Booking
Chef de projet
Design
Design sonore
Graphisme
Management
Marketing
Musiques actuelles
tourneur

Entreprises

  • FRERO MUSIC (FME) SARL - Dirigeant

    2006 - maintenant FRERO MUSIC (FME) SARL
    INTERNATIONAL BOOKING & MANAGEMENT
    STRASBG PARIS ZH NYC LA

    1. AGENCE DE BOOKING D'ARTISTES INTERNATIONAUX: FRERO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

    2. CONSULTING: gestion de collaboration artistique, marketing

    3. SERVICES ANNEXES: Production musicale, merchandising
    Frero Music producers team coming soon ...

    ABOUT US:

    Frero Music Entertainment is the logic continuation of the work ashieved in the Hip Hop Production, Promotion & Management in France & Germany since the 90’s.

    At that time we start our Booking & Management activities.

    Our geographic position in the middle of EU is strategic.

    Our goal is to make shows happen in Europe being Reactive & Proactive by feeling the buzz in each territory.

    FME is one of the members of Premium Music Group, a pool of professionals sharing their networks, their know-how & their experience in Booking & Management activities to cover Europe.
    We are the link between the Hip Hop Scene and Promoters to have the Artists meeting their audience.

    Experience & Ambition :
    We have been in this music business from the start when nobody believed in it and still we are !!
    With years we have developped a large network of professionnals in production, management & promotion outside our territory, created teams & partnerships in each area of Europe.

    Our artists roster is made with US & European established artists and newcomers in the game.

    Frero Music Ent. covers the following musical genres :
    Hip-Hop, RnB, Urban, Reggaeton, World Music

    REFERENCES / BOOKING / SHOWS / FESTIVALS :
    50Cent & G-Unit Euro Tour 2007-2010-2011
    Akon Euro Tour 2007-2009
    Amerie 2011
    Avicii 2012
    Coolio Euro Tour 2010-2011-2012
    Dj Grandmaster Flash Euro Tour 2011
    Dj Premier Euro Tour 2011 2012 2013
    Grandmasterflash Euro Tour 2010
    Ja Rule Euro tour 2009-2010
    Jeremih « Birthday Sex » & « Down on Me » Euro Tour 2009-2010-2011-2012
    Kardinal Offishall « Dangerous Tour » 2008-2009-2010
    La Rumeur French Tour 2009-2010-2011
    Lil Kim Euro Tour 2008-2009-2010-2011
    Lloyd Banks Tour 2009-2010-2011-2012-2013
    Mims « This is Why I’m Hot » Euro Asia Middle East Tour 2007-2009-2010-2011-2012-2013
    Mobb Deep Euro Tour 2013
    MOP Euro Tour 2010-2011-2012
    Omarion Euro Tour 2010
    Rahzel (The Roots) Euro & Africa Tour Nov 2010-2011
    Rick Ross Euro Tour 2012-2013
    Ron Browz Euro Tour 2010-2011
    Sean Paul Club & Festival Tour 2010-2011-2012-2013
    Snoop Dogg Euro Tour 2011
    Soulja Boy « Crank that » Tour 2009
    The Game « LAX » Tour 2009 – RED Club Tour 2010-2011
    Tony Yayo (G-Unit) Euro tour 2011-2012
    Unk « Oomp Camp » Tour 2008-2009
    Xzibit Euro Tour 2010-2011
    and more ...

    CONSULTING REF. :
    Kurupt (Dogg Pound), Mims, NORE, Ron Browz, The Game, Redman ...

    Contact us at info@freromusic.com to join Frero Music International Network with the aim of simplify your ACCESS TO THE BEST TALENTS !

    Frero Music Ent.
    E-Mail: info@freromusic.com, freromxt@gmail.com
    www.freromusic.com
    https://twitter.com/freromusic
    www.facebook.com/freromusic
    Midem member 2008/2009/2010/2011

    Frero Music Values and Business Principles:
    Trust, Respect and Long-term Vision

  • STUDIO ADR - Chef de projet, chargé du développement

    2005 - 2007 Domaine : Studio d’enregitrement, Communication, Formation

    MISSIONS :

    • Étude stratégique de l’entreprise

    • Direction du projet web (management et mise en relation des différents talents – dirigeants, graphistes, développeurs, programmeurs)

    • Réalisation de projets publicitaires
    (Conception, management d’équipe et suivi de projets)

    REALISATIONS :

    • Développement de nouvelles activités dans les domaines de la production audio, la communication visuelle et sonore, et solutions web

    • Le site de ADR Studio www.adr-studio.com

    • Réalisations de spots publicitaires et identités sonores

  • Sans Pitié PRODUCTION / ASS RACINES - Directeur de structure

    1999 - 2005 Domaine : Culturel et artistique, Organisation d’événements, Marketing


    MISSIONS :

    Développement du potentiel artistique dans l'Est de la France- musiques actuelles –

    Mise en place du projet « socialisation des jeunes adultes par la musique »

    Gestion administrative et financière
    (Budgets, financements, suivi des contrats)


    REALISATIONS :

    • Organisations d’événements (concerts, festivals, show case)

    • Organisations d’activités structurantes et séjours à l’étranger

    • Management d’artistes

    • Production et distribution de disques
    (Small Sony, EMI, 360° records, V2 Germany)

    • Opérations de Marketing et Promotion événementielle (Obiwan Mgt, 4x4 Mkt, Studio ADR, 360 rec)

    www.myspace.com/frerosp
    www.myspace.com/sanspitie

  • STUDIO PIEMONT / ASP PRODUCTION - Musicien, Producteur aka Frero

    1995 - 2005 MISSIONS :

    Travaux de production audio, Enregistrements et mixages

    Montage de plan Marketing et Promotion


    REALISATIONS :

    • Réalisation de plusieurs projets discographiques (Double H/Sony Music, V2,
    360 rec. Germany).

    • Video clip "Gewalt oder Sex", V2 Germany

    • Disques vendus à 2000, 50 000 ou 80 000 exemplaires
    (réf. : Torch, La Mixture, Frero).
    www.haitianstar.com
    www.myspace.com/sanspitie
    www.myspace.com/360rec

    Contact : freromxt@gmail.com

Formations

Réseau