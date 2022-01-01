Jean-Francois EHRHART

Mes compétences :
Booking
Chef de projet
Design
Design sonore
Graphisme
Management
Marketing
Musiques actuelles
tourneur
Entreprises
FRERO MUSIC (FME) SARL
- Dirigeant
2006 - maintenantFRERO MUSIC (FME) SARL
INTERNATIONAL BOOKING & MANAGEMENT
STRASBG PARIS ZH NYC LA
1. AGENCE DE BOOKING D'ARTISTES INTERNATIONAUX: FRERO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
2. CONSULTING: gestion de collaboration artistique, marketing
3. SERVICES ANNEXES: Production musicale, merchandising
Frero Music producers team coming soon ...
ABOUT US:
Frero Music Entertainment is the logic continuation of the work ashieved in the Hip Hop Production, Promotion & Management in France & Germany since the 90’s.
At that time we start our Booking & Management activities.
Our geographic position in the middle of EU is strategic.
Our goal is to make shows happen in Europe being Reactive & Proactive by feeling the buzz in each territory.
FME is one of the members of Premium Music Group, a pool of professionals sharing their networks, their know-how & their experience in Booking & Management activities to cover Europe.
We are the link between the Hip Hop Scene and Promoters to have the Artists meeting their audience.
Experience & Ambition :
We have been in this music business from the start when nobody believed in it and still we are !!
With years we have developped a large network of professionnals in production, management & promotion outside our territory, created teams & partnerships in each area of Europe.
Our artists roster is made with US & European established artists and newcomers in the game.
Frero Music Ent. covers the following musical genres :
Hip-Hop, RnB, Urban, Reggaeton, World Music
REFERENCES / BOOKING / SHOWS / FESTIVALS :
50Cent & G-Unit Euro Tour 2007-2010-2011
Akon Euro Tour 2007-2009
Amerie 2011
Avicii 2012
Coolio Euro Tour 2010-2011-2012
Dj Grandmaster Flash Euro Tour 2011
Dj Premier Euro Tour 2011 2012 2013
Grandmasterflash Euro Tour 2010
Ja Rule Euro tour 2009-2010
Jeremih « Birthday Sex » & « Down on Me » Euro Tour 2009-2010-2011-2012
Kardinal Offishall « Dangerous Tour » 2008-2009-2010
La Rumeur French Tour 2009-2010-2011
Lil Kim Euro Tour 2008-2009-2010-2011
Lloyd Banks Tour 2009-2010-2011-2012-2013
Mims « This is Why I’m Hot » Euro Asia Middle East Tour 2007-2009-2010-2011-2012-2013
Mobb Deep Euro Tour 2013
MOP Euro Tour 2010-2011-2012
Omarion Euro Tour 2010
Rahzel (The Roots) Euro & Africa Tour Nov 2010-2011
Rick Ross Euro Tour 2012-2013
Ron Browz Euro Tour 2010-2011
Sean Paul Club & Festival Tour 2010-2011-2012-2013
Snoop Dogg Euro Tour 2011
Soulja Boy « Crank that » Tour 2009
The Game « LAX » Tour 2009 – RED Club Tour 2010-2011
Tony Yayo (G-Unit) Euro tour 2011-2012
Unk « Oomp Camp » Tour 2008-2009
Xzibit Euro Tour 2010-2011
and more ...
CONSULTING REF. :
Kurupt (Dogg Pound), Mims, NORE, Ron Browz, The Game, Redman ...
Contact us at info@freromusic.com to join Frero Music International Network with the aim of simplify your ACCESS TO THE BEST TALENTS !
Frero Music Ent.
E-Mail: info@freromusic.com, freromxt@gmail.com
www.freromusic.com
https://twitter.com/freromusic
www.facebook.com/freromusic
Midem member 2008/2009/2010/2011
Frero Music Values and Business Principles:
Trust, Respect and Long-term Vision
STUDIO ADR
- Chef de projet, chargé du développement
2005 - 2007Domaine : Studio d’enregitrement, Communication, Formation
MISSIONS :
• Étude stratégique de l’entreprise
• Direction du projet web (management et mise en relation des différents talents – dirigeants, graphistes, développeurs, programmeurs)
• Réalisation de projets publicitaires
(Conception, management d’équipe et suivi de projets)
REALISATIONS :
• Développement de nouvelles activités dans les domaines de la production audio, la communication visuelle et sonore, et solutions web
• Le site de ADR Studio www.adr-studio.com
• Réalisations de spots publicitaires et identités sonores
Sans Pitié PRODUCTION / ASS RACINES
- Directeur de structure
1999 - 2005Domaine : Culturel et artistique, Organisation d’événements, Marketing
MISSIONS :
Développement du potentiel artistique dans l'Est de la France- musiques actuelles –
Mise en place du projet « socialisation des jeunes adultes par la musique »
Gestion administrative et financière
(Budgets, financements, suivi des contrats)
REALISATIONS :
• Organisations d’événements (concerts, festivals, show case)
• Organisations d’activités structurantes et séjours à l’étranger
• Management d’artistes
• Production et distribution de disques
(Small Sony, EMI, 360° records, V2 Germany)
• Opérations de Marketing et Promotion événementielle (Obiwan Mgt, 4x4 Mkt, Studio ADR, 360 rec)
www.myspace.com/frerosp
www.myspace.com/sanspitie
STUDIO PIEMONT / ASP PRODUCTION
- Musicien, Producteur aka Frero
1995 - 2005MISSIONS :
Travaux de production audio, Enregistrements et mixages
Montage de plan Marketing et Promotion
REALISATIONS :
• Réalisation de plusieurs projets discographiques (Double H/Sony Music, V2,
360 rec. Germany).
• Video clip "Gewalt oder Sex", V2 Germany
• Disques vendus à 2000, 50 000 ou 80 000 exemplaires
(réf. : Torch, La Mixture, Frero).
www.haitianstar.com
www.myspace.com/sanspitie
www.myspace.com/360rec