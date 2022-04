Jean-François GROUFFAL

Over 19 years of global experience in Project Engineering, with 14 years focused on Mechanical, Electrical and Process construction in a highly regulated industry (mission critical facilities). Proven ability to successfully manage projects to schedule, quality and budget constraints. Extensive experience in customer relationship development, resource management and project handover processes. Bilingual in French and English.

Project Management, Lean Construction, BIM, Commissioning & Design. Semiconductor Fab, Mission Critical Facilities, Cleanroom, BaseBuild, Tool Install (Litho, Planar, Dry & Wet Etch, Diffusion, Implant, Thin Films, Defect Metro, & AMHS) Bulk Gases & Chemicals, Ultra Pure Water, CUB, HV/LV, HVAC, I+C, Switchgear, LSS,



Mes compétences :

Maintenance

Semiconducteur

Management de projets

Commissioning

Lean Construction

Last Planner

MEP

TCE

Missions critical facilities

Bulk Gases & Chemicals

CUB

BIM