Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-François GUEPRATTE
Ajouter
Jean-François GUEPRATTE
ANGERS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Angers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
giffaud viandes/Les delices de clobert
- Commercial
2014 - maintenant
Formations
FACULTE DU MAINE (Laval)
Laval
1996 - 1999
Réseau
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT