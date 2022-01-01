Jean-François GUIRET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montrouge
• Business development professional with 6 years’ experience developing French and international business in leading innovative technology solutions
• Strong track record creating new business unit and growing sales with short deadlines and ambitious objectives
• Expatriated in UK and travelled in Germany, Spain and Japan for work operations
• Fast thinking, eager to learn, out of the box thinking, problem solver, open-minded, reliable, concise, team player
Skills:
•Technical background
•Business development
•Field Sales
•Key account management
•Team management
•Project management
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Sensors
Business strategy
Fiels Sales engineer
Semiconductors
Electronics
International sales
Key account management
New Business development