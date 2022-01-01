Jean-François GUIRET

• Business development professional with 6 years’ experience developing French and international business in leading innovative technology solutions

• Strong track record creating new business unit and growing sales with short deadlines and ambitious objectives

• Expatriated in UK and travelled in Germany, Spain and Japan for work operations

• Fast thinking, eager to learn, out of the box thinking, problem solver, open-minded, reliable, concise, team player



Skills:

•Technical background

•Business development

•Field Sales

•Key account management

•Team management

•Project management



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Management

Sensors

Business strategy

Fiels Sales engineer

Semiconductors

Electronics

International sales

Key account management

New Business development