Jean-François GUIRET

Lisses

En résumé

• Business development professional with 6 years’ experience developing French and international business in leading innovative technology solutions
• Strong track record creating new business unit and growing sales with short deadlines and ambitious objectives
• Expatriated in UK and travelled in Germany, Spain and Japan for work operations
• Fast thinking, eager to learn, out of the box thinking, problem solver, open-minded, reliable, concise, team player

Skills:
•Technical background
•Business development
•Field Sales
•Key account management
•Team management
•Project management

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
Sensors
Business strategy
Fiels Sales engineer
Semiconductors
Electronics
International sales
Key account management
New Business development

Entreprises

  • ACAL BFI France - Sales Field Engineer, New Business Development for Sensors Department

    Lisses 2012 - maintenant • Took over Sensor Sales activity in France after 1 year sales activity stop
    • Increased Sales figures of more than 10% each year
    • Developed new Customers Portfolio
    • Managed Daily Sales business (complex and long Sales process, technical design)
    • Coordinated relationship with international suppliers (USA, Japan, Germany, UK,...)
    • Developed new international franchises (targeted markets, benchmarking, joint visits with suppliers,...)

  • MESUREX - International Business Management

    2011 - 2012 • Created a 500k€ yearly within two years
    • Developed new partnership with Spain (travel abroad and discussions at customers place)
    • Directed Sensors nuclear wastes burying’s project for French government (full technical study, manufacturing, tests, budgeting, customer relationship, team management,...)
    • Managed internal team and led assessment meetings
    • Supervised quality audits from our international customers

  • MESUREX - New Business Unit Development: Pressure/Load

    2010 - 2011 • Created a new business unit from scratch
    • Managed technical discussion between Mesurex and international customers
    • Created manufacturing planning
    • Purchased materials in accordance with manufacturing forecasts
    • Surveyed new potential suppliers to meet our technical requirements
    • Drove new suppliers to enhance final products quality

  • Case New Holland (FIAT), Basildon, UK - Energy & Environment Project engineer - Internship

    2009 - 2009 • Monitored Energy consumption of the manufacturing plant
    • Pointed out improvement axis
    • Checked-up the existing equipment
    • Proposed energy saving solutions based on new technologies
    • Created a Kaizen project for waste areas changing

  • UK Culture discovery - UK immersion to improve english skills

    2009 - 2009

  • Case New Holland (FIAT), Croix, FRANCE - Project Manager - Internship

    2008 - 2008 • Managed the introduction of the new Energy wireless monitoring software
    • Trained employees to the use of this software
    • Received suppliers to quote energy savings
    • Reported directly to the plant manager for an FIAT plants' audit and the plant is granted for its compressed air improvements

Formations

  • HEI - Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieur H.E.I (Lille)

    Lille 2002 - 2008 Master of Engineering (MEng)

